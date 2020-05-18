PMC Hires First-Ever Chief Advertising and Partnerships Officer

"Mark possesses an impressive breadth of revenue, marketing, and business intelligence experience, particularly in diversifying and evolving publishing revenue models," said PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske, to whom Howard will report. "We're thrilled to welcome an executive of his caliber to PMC, and look forward to him collaborating across our many storied brands."

In this position, Howard will drive innovation across PMC's advertising operations and strategy, B2B marketing and industry awareness, business intelligence and use of first party data. He will also work closely on all mergers and acquisitions.

"It's a privilege to join PMC at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Howard. "The opportunity to drive PMC and its publications to a new level of reach and profitability by leveraging the quality content, data and live events produced worldwide by PMC's iconic brands is compelling and very exciting to me."

Howard has more than 20 years of advertising and marketing experience with leading media and publishing companies. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Forbes, where he was responsible for its U.S and European platforms, including print, digital, live events, Forbes Content Solutions (BrandVoice and Forbes Insights), brand and demand marketing, programmatic revenue and business intelligence. During Howard's tenure as CRO from 2013-2020, Forbes' digital ad revenues reached record highs while the company diversified its revenue streams with the launch of live events and Forbes-branded products.

A Forbes team member since 2002, Howard also served as SVP and VP of Digital Advertising Strategy, West Coast Digital Sales Director, Western Region Director of Integrated Sales and Regional Sales Manager. Prior to joining Forbes, he held sales positions at Inc. and Fast Company magazines, as well as E-Trade Financial. Additionally, Howard works with numerous non-profit organizations and was a member of the IAB Board of Directors for nearly a decade.

About PMC

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 240 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs, executives, and thought-leaders in business markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today's technology, entertainment, retail, fashion, beauty, art and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 12 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global business leaders and influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its constellation of iconic brands, please visit www.pmc.com.

SOURCE Penske Media Corp.

Related Links

http://www.pmc.com

