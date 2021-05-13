PMCF Introduces New Managing Director - Ellen Clark

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PMCF (P&M Corporate Finance) is pleased to announce it has hired Ellen Clark as a Managing Director and co-lead of the firm's growing Industrials team. Ms. Clark has over 27 years of transaction experience, having advised public and private companies on mergers, acquisitions, corporate carve-outs and divestitures, capital raising, and cross-border transactions. Her clients span across various industries, including automotive, industrial, specialty chemical, software, and business services.

Ms. Clark was previously a Managing Director and founding partner of Greenwich Capital Group. There she focused on mergers & acquisitions, capital raising, and financial advisory, largely focused on private companies, and was instrumental in developing a diverse culture at the firm. Ms. Clark also worked at Deloitte Corporate Finance, where she led the US Automotive group, was one of the leaders of the Global Automotive group, and was the lead Managing Director of the Detroit office. She has authored numerous automotive M&A industry publications and is a frequent speaker at various industry events. Ms. Clark currently serves on the Advisory Board for the Department of Finance at the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University.

"We are very excited to introduce Ellen Clark as the newest member of the PMCF leadership team," said Matt Jamison, President and Managing Director at PMCF. "Ellen is a well-respected, well-known middle market investment banker who brings a ton of experience to our firm. She's a great fit culturally, has our client-first perspective to executing transactions, and will bring significant value to our clients in the auto, auto-tech, and industrials sectors."

Ellen Clark commented, "I am excited to have the opportunity to join a team that has a long track record of success in the market. I was drawn to PMCF's great culture and its client-centric focus because they fit well with my own approach to transactions and practice development."

Ms. Clark earned a BA with an emphasis in economics and management from Albion College and recently completed Deloitte's Board Ready Women Program. Ms. Clark is a licensed securities representative holding her Series 7, 24, and 63 registrations.

About PMCF

PMCF is a middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to private, public, and private equity owned companies. PMCF provides a broad range of services including sale advisory, acquisition advisory, capital raising, transaction planning, and strategic advisory. The firm has dedicated professionals focused on plastics & packaging, business & technology services, automotive, distribution, transportation & logistics, aerospace & defense, medical technology, and consumer & retail industries. PMCF has offices in Chicago, Detroit, Denver, and globally through its ownership in Corporate Finance International™. For more information, visit pmcf.com.

