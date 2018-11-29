pMD Expands Access to Free Version of Its HIPAA-Compliant Text Messaging Product

pMD® Secure Messaging™ is free, totally user-friendly, and lets users chat in real time about sensitive patient information - even with colleagues who are part of different organizations. pMD provides a platform for instant communication as well as the ability to share photo, video, and audio files, join a care community, send group messages, and easily invite others to message through pMD for free. pMD has always aimed to promote more efficient and accurate communication when it comes to patient care. In doing so, health care professionals are able to seamlessly and compliantly connect with care teams to provide the best care possible for their patients.

By giving users a mobile option for communication as well as the ability to expand their messaging network, pMD is driving collaboration to help care teams save time in order to focus on their patients. With enormous barriers surrounding communication in the health care industry today, pMD provides users with a trusted messaging system they can use to safely send messages, collaborate with ease, and improve patient care.

