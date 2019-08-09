pMD Receives Second Consecutive SOC 2® and HIPAA Certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pMD, the innovation leader in health care technology, has successfully completed its second SOC 2® and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) security audits.

SOC reports provide an analysis of a service organization's internal controls so users can better understand the risks associated with sharing sensitive information with an external organization. The final reports provide pMD customers with the assurance of strict information security policies and procedures. These include the security, availability, processing, integrity, and confidentiality of customer data. The HIPAA report determined pMD is in compliance with the HIPAA Security Rule requirements, HIPAA Breach Notification Rule requirements, and Minimum Necessary requirements of the Privacy Rule.

"We are extremely excited to have achieved Type II SOC 2 and HIPAA certifications this year," said Clayton Hoefer, Software Engineering Manager at pMD. "The pMD team understands the responsibility and privilege of handling Protected Health Information (PHI) on a daily basis. This certification reaffirms the emphasis we place on the security and reliability of our product as an engineering organization, and gives us confidence that we're working in accordance with industry best practices as we continue to innovate in the health care field."

The audits were completed by Linford & Company LLP, a highly regarded certified public accounting and information security firm. While the set of procedures and controls tested by a SOC 2 Type I and a SOC 2 Type II assessments are the same, a Type I report is an attestation only at a specific point in time, whereas a Type II covers a period of time. For pMD, theType II report describes the company's control environment over the course of 12 continuous months.

About pMD

pMD gives health care professionals powerful, intuitive mobile software that improves patient care. With pMD's mobile communication, data capture, and care navigation platforms, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD .

