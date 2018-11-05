PMD Solutions' Futuristic Wearable Respiratory Rate Monitoring Solution, RespiraSense, Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan

"Through clinical trials and studies, RespiraSense has demonstrated its ability to detect patient deterioration up to 12 hours earlier than with other existing standard-of-care solutions. In addition, RespiraSense is 80% sensitive and specific to alerts when a patient is experiencing respiratory alkalosis or metabolic acidosis," said Brahadeesh Chandrasekaran, Industry Analyst. "This efficient, technologically sophisticated solution for clinical patient care in acute care settings, across the continuum of care, endows PMD Solutions with a competitive advantage in the vital signs monitoring market."

One of RespiraSense's stand-out benefits is its continuous RR monitoring. Standard continuous RR measurement involves manually counting and measuring a patient's breath, which is a highly error-prone process. The other standard method is capnography, which requires patients to wear tubes in their noses and around their ears. This method restricts movement and speech and is vulnerable to motion-associated inaccuracies as well. In contrast, RespiraSense uses propriety dynamic algorithms that remove extraneous noise to generate more accurate and reliable RR measurements continuously, even in alert or active patients. This feature is attracting significant interest from hospitals across Europe, the Middle East, and India (EMEA), North America, as well as in select countries in Asia-Pacific.

As hospitals worldwide rapidly align with the Mega Trend of Preventive Healthcare, PMD Solutions has optimally marketed RespiraSense because it employs novel sensor technology to calculate the RR and allows providers to prevent patients' conditions from deteriorating. By incorporating long-range, macro-level Mega Trends in its innovation strategy, PMD Solutions can potentially be first-to-market with continuous non-invasive RR monitoring solutions.

"RespiraSense is a result of PMD Solutions' dedication to identifying and prioritizing future growth opportunities continuously and leveraging both internal and external resources. Because of this commitment to innovation, the company's platform is finding a range of new applications, such as population screening for sleep apnea and screening for dysfunctional breathing at primary care settings," noted Brahadeesh. "Overall, RespiraSense's growing clinical support and acceptance make PMD Solutions the company to watch in the European non-invasive respiratory monitoring market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. The award recognises the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered that results in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. In addition, the award lauds the company's growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About PMD Solutions

PMD Solutions is the leader in non-invasive respiratory rate monitoring solutions. PMD is focused on developing innovative and patient-friendly technologies to support healthcare provider's early prevention model of patient care. Established in 2011 on a fundamental clinical need to measure patients breathing rates, which is amiss, is a significant indicator of deterioration, the company develops groundbreaking medical devices for the monitoring and diagnosis of respiratory conditions with the fundamental belief of making every breath count. With several clinical applications, the primary focus of the technology addresses the global technological deficit of accurate and continuous respiratory rate monitoring. Core products include class-leading continuous and motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitors and population sleep screening diagnostic devices.

PMD Solutions operates from Cork, Ireland, a region recognised as one of the largest exporters of medical products in Europe and one of the five global emerging medical device hubs.

Contact: info@pmd-solutions.com

Web: http://www.pmd-solutions.com/

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

