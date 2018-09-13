PMI BioPharma Solutions Announces Appointment of David Sunseri, PhD as CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PMI BioPharma Solutions (https://pmibio.com/), a specialty CDMO providing Contract Research, Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Services officially formed in January of 2018, announced that David Sunseri, PhD has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective August 2018. Dr. Sunseri is a highly accomplished pharmaceutical industry executive who previously served as Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Chief Business Development Officer at PMI BioPharma Solutions.

David Sunseri, PhD, CEO

"Dave is a leader who has demonstrated a tireless focus on leadership, execution and delivering results. His vision along with his teambuilding skills have facilitated the launch of PMI Bio while also serving to make him the ideal leader to rapidly grow the business in both the short and long term," said Mitch Gray, Managing Partner. Dr. Sunseri commented, "I look forward to this opportunity to grow PMI BioPharma into a premier service provider to the pharma and biopharma community."

About David Sunseri, PhD

Prior to PMI Bio, David spent almost four years at Berg, LLC, in positions of increasing responsibility leading all aspects of CMC during this time. Most recently, he was the Vice President, Product Development responsible for clinical trial manufacturing, engineering operations, supply chain, and formulations. David spent approximately 10 years with Schering-Plough and Merck in small molecule inhalation and parenteral development and commercial manufacturing of inhalation and medical device products.

David received his bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of North Alabama and Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry, specializing in Chromatography, from Florida State University.

David serves on the University of North Alabama Foundation Board of Directors. He is the Treasurer of the Foundation, Chair of the Budget, Finance, and Audit Committee, and member of the Executive Committee. He also serves on the University of North Alabama's College of Arts and Sciences Advisory Council.

About PMI BioPharma Solutions

PMI BioPharma Solutions offers manufacturing and aseptic fill & finish services along with contract research and drug discovery services for clients in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries that seek to outsource individual projects, as well as engage in entire discovery campaigns. PMI BioPharma Solutions is especially positioned to provide comprehensive drug discovery support for small and virtual organizations. PMI BioPharma employs a highly skilled team of experienced professionals who can meet nearly any research or development challenge. Learn more at: https://pmibio.com/.

