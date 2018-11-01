pmiCME Awarded ACCME Accreditation with Commendation Through 2024

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- pmiCME, the accredited division of Pri-Med, was awarded Accreditation with Commendation by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). This is the second consecutive term that pmiCME has received the highest level of accreditation given to a provider of continuing medical education (CME). With this renewal, pmiCME remains in the top tier of CME providers, alongside some of the nation's most renowned medical schools and societies.

Accreditation in the ACCME system assures that pmiCME's education is relevant to clinicians' needs, evidence-based, evaluated for its effectiveness, and independent of commercial influence. The ACCME conducted a rigorous, multi-level review and in-depth assessment of the pmiCME program and educational offerings, and pmiCME has shown compliance with all ACCME criteria and policies, while further demonstrating its role in impacting change and quality improvement through outstanding education to health care professionals.

"Pri-Med is honored to be recognized by the ACCME among the highest quality providers of continuing medical education," said Rick Watson, President and CEO of Pri-Med. "Our team, the world-class faculty we work with, and our strong partnerships all work hard to ensure that we consistently deliver innovative and highly effective educational programs. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on ways in which our multichannel content can further contribute to improved patient care."

Pri-Med is an operating division of Diversified Communications. Based in Boston, MA, the organization has been a trusted source for professional medical education to over 275,000 clinicians since 1995. Through live meetings in over 30 U.S. cities and digital activities at Pri-Med.com, clinicians rely on Pri-Med for opportunities to engage with local peers, meet internationally renowned faculty, and participate in world-class educational activities. For more information, visit: http://www.pri-med.com/about.

