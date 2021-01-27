PMT and HERO® Partner to Bring Live Virtual Shopping to Musicians

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's largest musical instrument retailer, Professional Music Technology (PMT), has partnered with Hero to launch its first live virtual shopping experience. Known for its unique in-store experience, PMT operates 16 physical locations described as "mega Houses of Rock, rammed to the rafters with the latest gear and expert help." PMT online customers can now get the same expert product advice and personalised equipment demos from anywhere, at the tap of a button.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic and temporary store closures, PMT had to devise a solution to bring its standout in-store experience online. With Hero, the new virtual PMT Live experience completely reimagines the shopping experience for musicians. Shoppers log-on, tap Hero as they browse to get connected to the right product expert, and start interacting via video, text, or chat.

"Our expert store staff have always been vital to the PMT experience," said Professional Music Technology CMO, Ollie Hunt. "We're thrilled to be offering a new way for musicians to get the personalised advice and product demos they're used to from the comfort of their own homes."

Hero gives the PMT team the ability to foster human connections with its community, placing 1-on-1 interactions at the heart of the virtual shopping experience. From seeing instruments and equipment up close to asking detailed questions in real-time and even hearing a few chords played, Hero ensures that the convenience of shopping online comes with music experts' experience and knowledge.

"PMT has built an experienced team of product experts that shoppers love," said Allistair Crane, Hero CEO. "We're honored to be partnering with them to bring that experience to life online. PMT Live ensures that every musician shopping with PMT can get expert advice and demos on-demand, from anywhere."

The PMT team can also use Hero to schedule in-store appointments when stores re-open, stay in touch with musicians via text to share new product releases, recommend complementary items, or notify customers when a product is back in stock. For more information on PMT Live or to connect with a PMT Expert, visit www.pmtonline.co.uk

PMT joins leading brands around the world partnering with Hero to offer shoppers a seamless virtual shopping experience. Check out our customer stories to discover how others are making online shopping more human.

Further press information, please contact:

Jake Marray, Marketing Manager, Professional Music Technology

07581 002 780 [email protected]

About PMT

Professional Music Technology is the UK's largest musical instrument store that has been supplying musical equipment for almost 30 years. Selling everything from guitars, drums, hi-tech and live sound solutions, Professional Music Technology really is a one-stop shop for musicians' needs, from complete beginner to virtuoso.

With 16 locations, each one packed to the rafters with the latest musical instruments and backline tech from the biggest brands in the industry, and over 200 product experts on hand, you're guaranteed to get the best service in the UK. www.pmtonline.co.uk

About HERO®

HERO brings human connection to online shopping. The #1 virtual shopping platform is used by Levis, rag & bone, Credo Beauty and more to bring the IRL shopping experience to millions online. With Hero, millions of shoppers interact with real experts at their favorite brands through video shopping messaging and real-time chat. Shoppers are 21x more likely to make a purchase when using hero. Founded in 2015, the company has raised $15M to-date and partners with more than 200 global brands. Hero is headquartered in London and NYC and currently employs 100+ globally. For more information, visit www.usehero.com

SOURCE Hero

Related Links

https://www.usehero.com

