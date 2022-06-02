PMV Portfolios Now Available on Schwab's Managed Account Marketplace

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMV Capital Advisers, LLC, a provider of sub-advisory services to investment advisers across the country, today announced that Charles Schwab Advisor Services has added the PMV All-Weather portfolios to the Schwab Managed Account Marketplace.

"All-Weather strategies have been popular with institutional investors for years. We see an opportunity to bring this robust style to the public," said President Daniel Snover, CFA. "Investors today expect a more customized approach than the standard 60/40 portfolio."

PMV's process focuses on maximizing diversification benefits by adapting portfolio allocations to current market conditions. PMV believes value is best added through active asset allocation, rather than trying to pick individual stocks or bonds to outperform a benchmark.

Additional benefits of PMV offerings to investment advisers include:

No Sub-advisory Fees – PMV offers their services with no sub-advisory fees to the adviser.

Well-diversified portfolios for investors across the risk spectrum – PMV's process for linearly scaling risk means that investors across the risk spectrum remain well-diversified. Each investor is expected to receive a similar return-to-risk ratio, regardless of risk tolerance, a distinct advantage as compared to the traditional approach which typically loses efficiency as risk increases.

Sales support, including risk analysis, proposal system, and custom branding – To be successful, client expectations must be met. PMV helps advisers recommend the appropriate portfolio by offering an online quantitative assessment to first identify each client's risk tolerance, a customized client proposal designed to help set client expectations, and online account reporting and analysis to track ongoing performance.

Advisers interested in learning more about PMV's All-Weather portfolios can find additional information on www.pmvcapital.com, or by calling 972-850-0141.

About PMV Capital Advisers, LLC

PMV provides retirement and wealth management to individuals, and sub-advisory services to other investment advisers. PMV Capital Advisers, LLC is an investment adviser registered in the state of Texas. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of PMV by securities regulators and does not mean the Adviser has achieved a specific level of skill or ability. Additional information regarding PMV, including its fees, can be found in PMV's Form ADV, Part 2, a copy of which is available upon request or online at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/.

