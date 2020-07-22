PNC Bank Celebrates The Spirit Of Entrepreneurship And Women Who Achieve

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank will host a free educational webcast for business owners and executives from 12 – 1 pm ET Thursday, July 23, 2020, with Angie Bastian, co-founder of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP. This webcast supports PNC's ongoing commitment to help entrepreneurs and business leaders gain insight from leaders in their field.

The webcast is free for viewers, who need not be a PNC customer to participate. Registration is available here.

"Grounded in trust, respect and understanding, PNC Women's Business Development represents our mission to be intentional and consistent in how we empower, engage, educate, attract and inspire our clients," said Ehab Hammad, head of PNC's Business Banking. "Angie Bastian is a shining example of a powerful, inspirational female entrepreneur and we are happy to spread her message to help empower women to be the best they can be."

Bastian will be interviewed by PNC Senior Vice President of Retail National Expansion, Shakesi Morris. Subject matter will include:

Evolving from a garage-based startup to a nationally celebrated brand

"Accidental Entrepreneurship" and how others can find and build their own niche

Maintaining personal balance – in Angie's case, continuing a career in the medical field while growing the business

Securing, maintaining and building capital – and the lessons learned through years of successful financial management

Building a business and professional community with your spouse

Scaling and ultimately selling a successful business

Bastian and her husband, Dan, started BOOMCHICKAPOP in 2001 as a one-kettle popcorn manufacturer. They took a kernel of an idea and popped it into one of the fastest growing brands of natural popcorn. The business, born with deep Minnesota roots, emerged as an innovative leader in the snacking category. Sixteen years later, they sold the business for $250 million to one of the world's largest food manufacturers.

