PNC Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration Of Warrants

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today issued a reminder to the holders of outstanding warrants to purchase common stock of PNC (NYSE: PNC.WS) that the warrants will expire on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

The NYSE has notified PNC that it will suspend trading in the warrants after the close of trading on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 so that all trades can be settled by Dec. 31, 2018.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, there were approximately 2.0 million warrants outstanding. The warrants have an exercise price of $66.861 per share.

Holders of warrants can obtain further information on exercising the warrants by contacting their brokers. Brokers are encouraged to contact Computershare, PNC's warrant agent, or The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation in advance of the expiration date to confirm the procedures for exercising warrants.

Any warrants not exercised prior to expiration on Dec. 31, 2018 will expire and be canceled, and holders will not receive any shares of PNC common stock for unexercised warrants.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA :

PNC Media Relations

(412) 762-4550

media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:

Bryan Gill

(412) 768-4143

investor.relations@pnc.com

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.pnc.com

