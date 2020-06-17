PNC To Close Early In Observance Of Juneteenth

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced that it will close all offices at 2 p.m., local time, Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

"If there is anything the past few weeks in our country have revealed, it's that we all need to do a better job of listening and trying to understand experiences that may not be our own," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak. "Juneteenth is a significant piece of our nation's history. Our observance is an opportunity to bolster important dialogue about the past and collectively work toward shaping a better future."

PNC's early closure will include all office and retail branch locations. PNC customers wanting to visit a branch location on Friday should make arrangements to visit prior to 2 p.m., local time. As always, PNC customers have 24/7 account access through ATMs, mobile, online, and voice banking services. Through these methods, customers can check balances, transfer funds, deposit checks or find the nearest ATM.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

