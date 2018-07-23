Pneuma Respiratory, Inc. Announces J. Knox Singleton Joins the Board of Directors

BOONE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneuma Respiratory, Inc., which has developed PNEUMAHALER™, the first breath-activated digital inhaler (BDI), announced its Board of Directors has elected shareholder J. Knox Singleton to the Board. Until his retirement in July 2018, Mr. Singleton, served for 35 years as the CEO of Inova Health System, the largest employer in Northern Virginia, where he oversaw the evolution of Inova from a three hospital, $500 million enterprise with 1,000 employees to a $3.5 billion healthcare system with five hospitals, a health insurance company and over a hundred ambulatory service locations and 17,000 employees. Mr. Singleton has received numerous awards during his career in recognition of his leadership in the field of health care. He is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of North Carolina, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and he holds a Master's Degree in Health Administration from Duke University.

"We are honored to have Knox join our Board," stated Pneuma Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Eric Hunter. "His extensive experience having built a successful and innovative healthcare business is a tremendous asset. We look forward to working with Knox as we continue to grow our organization."

"When I initially invested in the Company, I was struck by the level of technical expertise, energy and passion displayed by Eric and the rest of the team. I am very excited about joining the Pneuma Respiratory Board to assist the company with its efforts to deploy its technology to improve outcomes for patients suffering from asthma and COPD," said Mr. Singleton.

About Pneuma Respiratory

Launched in 2015, Pneuma Respiratory is a pharmaceutical company based in Boone, North Carolina. With a global team of researchers, physicians, designers and engineers, Pneuma has created PNEUMAHALER™, the first fully integrated digital breath activated inhaler. The inhaled delivery system has integrated Bluetooth technology to provide feedback on drug delivery to patients, family members and health care providers. Using Pneuma's digital droplet ejector technology, Pneuma's device, although currently available for investigational purposes only, has the potential to ultimately deliver a spectrum of novel therapies, including biologics, to the lungs. For more information visit www.pneumarespiratory.com

