Pneumagen Announces Appointment of John Beadle as Non-Executive Director

ST ANDREWS, Scotland, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneumagen, a clinical stage biotech company developing Neumifil, a novel intranasal spray which is designed to provide patients at risk with an easy to use, pan-anti-viral treatment to reduce, prevent and manage respiratory disease exacerbations caused by viral infections, announces the appointment of Dr. John Beadle, Founder and former Chief Executive Officer of PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd, as a Non-Executive director of the company.

Douglas Thomson, CEO of Pneumagen, commented, "I am delighted that we have been able to attract someone of John's calibre to join Pneumagen's Board. His successful career founding, funding and growing innovative biotech companies will provide invaluable experience to Pneumagen at this key time in our development as we advance the clinical studies of Neumifil. I look forward to accessing John's experience and counsel, alongside the other members of our Board."

John Beadle is a highly entrepreneurial CEO and leader with broad experience in building successful innovation driven biotechnology companies. During his career, he has helped build and worked with strong management teams to deliver exceptional scientific, clinical and commercial results.

John has a strong medical and business background (MD MBA) and has led innovative leading-edge companies and programs across several ATMP (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products) fields including nucleotide-based vaccines, stem cell therapies, gene therapies and immuno-oncology.

His most recent role was as Founding CEO of PsiOxus, a clinical stage oncology company pioneering systemic immune oncology products designed to drive sustained reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment to overcome resistance to therapy. His previous roles include Founder and Chief Medical Officer of PowderMed; Entrepreneur in Residence at Imperial College, London; Site Head at Pfizer; and Vice President of Global Medical Operations at GlaxoSmithKline.

John Beadle added, "I believe that Pneumagen can make a significant difference to the treatment of viral respiratory tract infections with its world-class science, strong IP and highly experienced management team. Neumifil represents a truly innovative, pan-viral treatment approach for patients at risk of viral induced exacerbations in a world where, as we know only too well, the threat from infectious diseases is significant and where access to new effective anti-virals is clearly needed."

John received his medical degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, a DA, Anaesthesia from the South African College of Medicine, and an MBA from the London Business School.

About Pneumagen

Pneumagen is a clinical- stage biotech company developing Neumifil, its lead product, as an intranasal drug for the prophylaxis and treatment of a broad range of viral respiratory tract infections (RTIs).

Neumifil is a novel, engineered multivalent Carbohydrate Binding Molecule (mCBM), which is being developed for the universal treatment of Influenza Virus (IFV), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and coronavirus infections including COVID-19. Neumifil acts by directly binding and preventing the entry of the viral pathogens into the lungs with reduced susceptibility to direct viral resistance. Neumifil was generated using Pneumagen's proprietary GlycoTarge™ technology that acts by stopping viruses at the site of infection, reducing their ability both to enter cells and to migrate to the lungs.

In addition to Neumifil, Pneumagen is harnessing its GlycoTarge™ platform to enable the development of a pipeline of intranasal therapies targeting other infectious lung diseases.

Pneumagen was established in 2016 as a spin-out from the University of St Andrews in Scotland giving Pneumagen access to world-class scientific expertise and capabilities in viral RTI's specifically related to glycobiology.

