Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Will Surge at 5.3% CAGR to Hit $875 Mn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg )

Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market will surpass USD 875 million by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising elderly population across the globe will stimulate global pneumatic nebulizers market growth over the forthcoming period. Geriatric population is prone to suffer from numerous respiratory disorders. About 15% of middle-aged and older adults are affected by some form of lung disorders. Thus, with growing geriatric pool, incidence of respiratory disorders will significantly increase over the upcoming period, thereby boosting pneumatic nebulizers market size.

Increasing pervasiveness of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will accelerate demand for pneumatic nebulizers. Over 65 million people across the globe suffer from moderate to severe COPD. Rising risk factors such as smoking, poor eating habits and altered lifestyle of people should increase prevalence of COPD. Such factors will escalate the adoption of pneumatic nebulizers in upcoming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/625

Breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers segment held largest market size of USD 366.3 million in 2017. Breath-actuated pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) resolves the issue of patient co-ordination of actuation with inhalation. In addition, the biofeedback feature of breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizer provides optimum patient comfort. Furthermore, it conserves medication throughout exhalation rather than permitting it to escape and disperse. Such benefits will augment segmental growth in forthcoming years.

Portable breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers segment will grow at fast pace of 6.1% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. Ease-of-use and convenience of handling should primarily drive demand for portable breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers. Additionally, conspicuous size of portable nebulizer and improved asthma treatment will spur segmental growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 110 pages with 150 market data tables & 6 figures & charts from the report, "Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Size By Product (Breath-Actuated {Tabletop Vented Pneumatic Nebulizers, Portable Vented Pneumatic Nebulizers}, Vented {Tabletop Breath-Actuated Pneumatic Nebulizers, Portable Breath-Actuated Pneumatic Nebulizers}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/pneumatic-nebulizers-market

Germany pneumatic nebulizers market accounted for market share of 26.2% of Europe market. Risk factors such as increasing smoking and air pollution form the major factor for development of respiratory diseases. COPD is the most prevalent occupational disorder in the country. This will increase adoption of pneumatic nebulizers. Presence of major players in the country should positively impact Germany pneumatic nebulizers market growth during the projected period.

Some of the notable players operating in the market are Philips Respironics, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Omron Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson and Company. Firms are adopting novel product launch and strategic collaborations to reap profit and gain competitive advantage.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/625

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Gas Equipment Market Size Forecast 201 8 - 2024 Global Medical Gas Equipment Market exceeded USD 4.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness more than 7.6% CAGR from 2018 to 2024 as rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases will propel the industry demand. https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-gas-equipment-market

Global Medical Gas Equipment Market exceeded in 2017 and is expected to witness more than 7.6% CAGR from 2018 to 2024 as rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases will propel the industry demand. https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-gas-equipment-market Geriatric Care Services Market Size Outlook 2018 - 2024 Geriatric Care Services Market crossed USD 842.0 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness more than 8.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2024 as continuous rise in geriatric population is increasing the financial demands on our health care system will fuel the industry demand. https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/geriatric-care-services-market-report

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com



Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://page125.org/

Connect with us: Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.