Pnina Tornai Launches 2021 Couture Bridal Collection

The ONE Collection features couture wedding dresses sure to wow every bridal aisle this year. The new collection, designed with love and compassion, arrives at a time when we all need a reminder that we are all one. "ONE is the perfect name for a collection at a time when we should all realize, more than ever, that we are in this together and all facing challenges," Pnina Tornai explains. "The collection is also representative of the oneness that we all hope for in a marriage—two individuals who build one life together, greater than the sum of its parts."

REMINDING BRIDES ALL OVER THE GLOBE THAT WE ARE ALL "ONE"

Using the finest fabrications and embellishments, Pnina has designed styles including strapless options, chic sheaths, and A-line gowns embellished with lace, sequins, embroidery, and floral appliqués. Pnina designed the collection to fit today's weddings, with gowns meant to be viewed up close in all of their beautiful detail by a bride's closest family and friends rather than seen from the other end of a grand event space.

The collection is now available at Kleinfeld by appointment only. Starting at $3,000, it is Pnina's most accessible-priced couture collection ever, designed while understanding the financial challenges many couples are facing in the midst of a global pandemic. "Now more than ever, we need a fresh new take on bridal, and Pnina has accomplished that with this collection that is sure to wow all our brides," says Kleinfeld Co-Owner, Mara Urshel.

Brides-to-be will have the opportunity to meet Pnina Tornai virtually and customize their dresses at her first trunk show of 2021, from January 14th to 24th at Kleinfeld in New York City.

Click here to view campaign images

Click here to view campaign video content

Email [email protected] for an appointment to view the collection at Kleinfeld or to request high-res images and video content.

About Kleinfeld Bridal:

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About Pnina Tornai:

With over 20 years of experience, bridal designer Pnina Tornai has established herself as one of the leading names in bridal fashion and evening wear couture. Since 2005, Tornai has dedicated herself to giving thousands of Kleinfeld brides the wedding day look they have always dreamed of. Her signature designs include sheer corsets, extraordinary lace work, high-end fabrications and crystal embellishments. Tornai has generated a global fan base and following as an influencer in fashion, bridal, and lifestyle, and has appeared in all 19 seasons of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and a variety of other television programs in the US and worldwide.

