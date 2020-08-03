PNM Recognized as Philanthropy Corporate Champion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM, the wholly-owned New Mexico utility subsidiary of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM), and the PNM Resources Foundation were awarded first place Corporate Champions during the Albuquerque Business First inaugural Philanthropy Summit and Awards.

The award recognizes PNM and the PNM Resources Foundation for its continued contributions to the community. Companies nominated alongside non-profit organizations and boards were evaluated on philanthropic giving as a percentage of revenue, volunteer hours and innovative practices around giving. In last week's earnings conference call, PNM Resources highlighted additional recent efforts consistent with its environmental, social and governance principles to support diversity, equity and inclusion across its communities and support tribal communities that have been disproportionally affected by the coronavirus.

"We are truly honored by this recognition of our team and our contributions to New Mexico beyond electricity service," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO. "Actions speak louder than words, and our team demonstrates our values of safety, caring and integrity in their actions every day. We are proud to play a part in making our communities vibrant, safe and inclusive."

In 2020, the PNM Resources Foundation has awarded grants focused on community safety and affordable housing, with an emphasis on helping populations most vulnerable to the coronavirus and individuals experiencing homelessness during the resulting shelter-in-place directives.

PNM Resources, through corporate giving and the PNM Resources Foundation, together have contributed approximately $20 million in the past 6 years to nonprofit organizations through financial support and volunteerism efforts. Since 1983, the PNM Resources Foundation has helped improve the quality of life by supporting nonprofit organizations served by PNM. The PNM Resources Foundation is a separate, nonprofit, tax exempt corporation governed by a board of trustees comprised of employees and retirees of PNM Resources. No customer funds are part of the PNM Resources Foundation endowment.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,811 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to approximately 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:

Analysts Media Lisa Goodman Ray Sandoval (505) 241-2160 (505) 241-2782

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.PNMResources.com

