PNM Resources Reports Second Quarter Results

2021 second quarter GAAP earnings of $0.62 per diluted share

2021 second quarter ongoing earnings of $0.55 per diluted share reflects increased earnings compared to the second quarter of 2020, offset by the dilutive impact of additional shares

Affirmed 2021 ongoing earnings guidance range of $2.27 to $2.37 per diluted share

PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)



Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 GAAP net earnings attributable

to PNM Resources $53.7 $57.5 $71.3 $42.2 GAAP diluted EPS $0.62 $0.72 $0.83 $0.53 Ongoing net earnings $47.5 $44.1 $75.3 $58.3 Ongoing diluted EPS $0.55 $0.55 $0.88 $0.73

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) today released its 2021 second quarter results. In addition, management affirmed its 2021 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.27 to $2.37, with increased expectations for the top end of this range. Historically, third quarter earnings have accounted for over half of PNM Resources' annual earnings.

"Second quarter results reflect the continued recovery and improvement over last year's COVID-related load impacts and increased utilization of our transmission infrastructure in New Mexico, moving us towards the top of our guidance," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO. "Our merger process with Avangrid has received all of the necessary regulatory approvals with the exception of New Mexico, where hearings on a settlement agreement are scheduled to be held in August. We continue to expect the merger to close in 2021."

UPDATE ON MERGER AGREEMENT

On October 21, 2020, PNM Resources announced an agreement to enter into a merger with AVANGRID. Under the terms of the proposed merger, PNM Resources shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash for each share of PNM Resources common stock held at closing.

Shareholders approved the merger on February 12, 2021. The transaction has received approval or clearance from each of the five required federal agencies: the Department of Justice under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved a unanimous stipulation on the transaction in May 2021. The last remaining approval pending is from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, which is scheduled to hold hearings in August 2021 on a stipulation signed by 13 intervenors. PNM Resources continues to anticipate that the closing of the merger will occur in 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary conditions to closing.

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2021 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

PNM – a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.



– TNMP – an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas .



– Corporate and Other – reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.



EPS Results by Segment





GAAP Diluted EPS

Ongoing Diluted EPS

Q2 2021 Q2 2020

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 PNM $0.48 $0.57

$0.39 $0.39 TNMP $0.18 $0.20

$0.18 $0.20 Corporate and Other ($0.04) ($0.05)

($0.02) ($0.04) Consolidated PNM Resources $0.62 $0.72

$0.55 $0.55

Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 include:

PNM: Interest savings from refinancing of debt at lower interest rates and higher transmission margins were partially offset by lower decommissioning and reclamation trust realized gains due to the market volatility experienced in 2020. Retail load growth was offset by milder temperatures compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in ongoing earnings was offset by the dilutive impact of additional shares.



Interest savings from refinancing of debt at lower interest rates and higher transmission margins were partially offset by lower decommissioning and reclamation trust realized gains due to the market volatility experienced in 2020. Retail load growth was offset by milder temperatures compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in ongoing earnings was offset by the dilutive impact of additional shares. TNMP: Rate relief from Distribution Cost of Service (DCOS) and Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) increases were more than offset by higher depreciation, property tax and interest expenses resulting from additional capital investments, the expected completion of Competitive Transition Cost recovery and planned increases in operational spending. Higher demand-based load was offset by lower volumetric load and milder temperatures. The dilutive impact of additional shares further decreased ongoing EPS.



Rate relief from Distribution Cost of Service (DCOS) and Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) increases were more than offset by higher depreciation, property tax and interest expenses resulting from additional capital investments, the expected completion of Competitive Transition Cost recovery and planned increases in operational spending. Higher demand-based load was offset by lower volumetric load and milder temperatures. The dilutive impact of additional shares further decreased ongoing EPS. Corporate and Other: Interest savings from repayment of debt with proceeds from additional shares issued in December 2020 decreased losses.

GAAP earnings also decreased in the second quarter of 2021 resulting from lower unrealized gains on investment securities for PNM's nuclear decommissioning trust compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Additional materials with information on quarterly and results are available at

http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2020 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share (or ongoing diluted earnings per share) to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-5.

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 41,352



$ 15,650



$ (3,293)



$ 53,709

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

(10,386)



—



—



(10,386)

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2b

849



—



—



849

Merger related costs2c

154



212



1,710



2,076

Total adjustments before income tax effects

(9,383)



212



1,710



(7,461)

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

2,383



(45)



(434)



1,904

Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

11



13



165



189

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(751)



(98)



54



(795)

Total income tax impacts5

1,643



(130)



(215)



1,298

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(7,740)



82



1,495



(6,163)

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 33,612



$ 15,732



$ (1,798)



$ 47,546



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 59,888



$ 24,385



$ (12,985)



$ 71,288

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

(6,105)



—



—



(6,105)

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2b

1,698



—



—



1,698

Merger related costs2c

358



428



8,380



9,166

Total adjustments before income tax effects

(4,049)



428



8,380



4,759

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

1,029



(90)



(2,128)



(1,189)

Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

11



35



705



751

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(317)



(98)



148



(267)

Total income tax impacts5

723



(153)



(1,275)



(705)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(3,326)



275



7,105



4,054

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 56,562



$ 24,660



$ (5,880)



$ 75,342



















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows: a (Increases) in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increases in "Other (deductions)" c Increases in "Administrative and general"















3 Increases in "Income Tax Expense" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 24.0% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 15.8% for PNM, 10.6% for TNMP, and 13.4% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

















PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 45,540



$ 16,174



$ (4,225)



$ 57,489

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

(17,359)



—



—



(17,359)

Regulatory disallowances2b

1,911



—



—



1,911

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

1,131



—



—



1,131

Costs to review strategic growth opportunities2d

—



—



1,233



1,233

Total adjustments before income tax effects

(14,317)



—



1,233



(13,084)

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

3,637



—



(313)



3,324

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3

(3,481)



—



(103)



(3,584)

Total income tax impacts4

156



—



(416)



(260)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(14,161)



—



817



(13,344)

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 31,379



$ 16,174



$ (3,408)



$ 44,145



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 29,483



$ 23,266



$ (10,520)



$ 42,229

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

14,279



—



—



14,279

Regulatory disallowances2b

1,911



—



—



1,911

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

2,262



—



—



2,262

Costs to review strategic growth opportunities2d

—



—



1,233



1,233

Total adjustments before income tax effects

18,452



—



1,233



19,685

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(4,687)



—



(313)



(5,000)

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3

1,146



—



284



1,430

Total income tax impacts4

(3,541)



—



(29)



(3,570)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

14,911



—



1,204



16,115

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 44,394



$ 23,266



$ (9,316)



$ 58,344



















1Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 25.4% 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a (Increases) decreases in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increases of $1.9 million in "Interest Charges" and less than $0.1 million in "Other income" reflecting disallowances of previously capitalized AFUDC for certain costs included in the AFUDC computation, resulting from a FERC audit c Increases in "Other (deductions)"















d Increases in "Administrative and general"















3 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rate of 25.4% for PNM and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.9% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 8.7% for PNM and 6.2% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 4 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

















PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 0.48



$ 0.18



$ (0.04)



$ 0.62

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

(0.09)



—



—



(0.09)

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01



—



—



0.01

Merger related costs

—



—



0.02



0.02

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

(0.01)



—



—



(0.01)

Total Adjustments

(0.09)



—



0.02



(0.07)

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.39



$ 0.18



$ (0.02)



$ 0.55

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,106,810

































Six Months Ended June 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 0.70



$ 0.28



$ (0.15)



$ 0.83

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

(0.05)



—



—



(0.05)

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01



—



—



0.01

Merger related costs

—



0.01



0.08



0.09

Total Adjustments

(0.04)



0.01



0.08



0.05

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.66



$ 0.29



$ (0.07)



$ 0.88

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,102,436





























PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 4 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 0.57



$ 0.20



$ (0.05)



$ 0.72

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

(0.16)



—



—



(0.16)

Regulatory disallowances

0.02



—



—



0.02

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01



—



—



0.01

Cost to review strategic growth opportunities

—



—



0.01



0.01

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

(0.05)



—



—



(0.05)

Total Adjustments

(0.18)



—



0.01



(0.17)

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.39



$ 0.20



$ (0.04)



$ 0.55

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,875,557



























Six Months Ended June 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 0.37



$ 0.29



$ (0.13)



$ 0.53

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

0.13



—



—



0.13

Regulatory disallowances

0.02



—



—



0.02

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.02



—



—



0.02

Cost to review strategic growth opportunities

—



—



0.01



0.01

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

0.02



—



—



0.02

Total Adjustments

0.19



—



0.01



0.20

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.56



$ 0.29



$ (0.12)



$ 0.73

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,978,535





























PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Electric Operating Revenues:













Contracts with customers $ 368,893



$ 343,075



$ 715,478



$ 666,057

Alternative revenue programs 7,236



4,466



6,327



4,892

Other electric operating revenue 50,411



10,108



69,442



20,322

Total electric operating revenues 426,540



357,649



791,247



691,271

Operating Expenses:













Cost of energy 152,676



93,863



268,072



192,573

Administrative and general 52,473



50,453



111,938



96,485

Energy production costs 37,439



33,345



74,335



66,963

Depreciation and amortization 70,727



70,022



140,601



138,995

Transmission and distribution costs 18,853



18,034



36,170



35,320

Taxes other than income taxes 20,169



20,782



42,762



42,047

Total operating expenses 352,337



286,499



673,878



572,383

Operating income 74,203



71,150



117,369



118,888

Other Income and Deductions:













Interest income 3,578



3,071



7,137



6,494

Gains (losses) on investment securities 13,192



21,620



14,160



(11,229)

Other income 4,654



4,390



8,906



6,706

Other (deductions) (5,448)



(3,307)



(8,738)



(6,780)

Net other income and deductions 15,976



25,774



21,465



(4,809)

Interest Charges 24,119



31,088



50,003



61,522

Earnings before Income Taxes 66,060



65,836



88,831



52,557

Income Taxes 8,299



4,275



9,865



2,395

Net Earnings 57,761



61,561



78,966



50,162

(Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (3,920)



(3,940)



(7,414)



(7,669)

Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (132)



(132)



(264)



(264)

Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR $ 53,709



$ 57,489



$ 71,288



$ 42,229

Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:













Basic $ 0.62



$ 0.72



$ 0.83



$ 0.53

Diluted $ 0.62



$ 0.72



$ 0.83



$ 0.53

Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.3275



$ 0.3080



$ 0.6550



$ 0.6150



