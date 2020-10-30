PNM Resources Reports Third Quarter Results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources $121.8 $102.8 $164.0 $45.6 GAAP diluted EPS $1.52 $1.28 $2.05 $0.57 Ongoing net earnings $111.9 $104.4 $170.3 $143.6 Ongoing diluted EPS $1.40 $1.31 $2.13 $1.80

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) today released the company's 2020 third quarter results. In addition, management affirmed its recently increased 2020 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.23 to $2.31 per diluted share, targeting the midpoint of this range.

"Record temperatures in August contributed to higher third quarter earnings and increased expectations for the year," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO. "As our customers and communities face the prolonged impacts of this pandemic, our teams continue to look for new ways to provide support through customer financial assistance, non-profit grants and local donations. We remain committed to supporting and serving our customers and rebuilding our communities."

During today's earnings conference call, PNM Resources will highlight recent efforts and achievements aligned with the company's commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, including increasing support to customers and communities during the ongoing pandemic and partnerships to further clean energy goals. The company recently announced a merger with AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR) that is strategically aligned in the transition to clean energy and commitment to ESG principles and will provide benefits to customers, communities, employees and shareholders.

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2020 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

PNM – a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.

PNM (In millions, except EPS)

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources $99.3 $80.7 $128.8 $12.8 GAAP diluted EPS $1.24 $1.01 $1.61 $0.16 Ongoing net earnings $89.5 $82.3 $133.9 $110.7 Ongoing diluted EPS $1.12 $1.03 $1.68 $1.39

PNM's GAAP and Ongoing earnings increased during the third quarter of 2020, reflecting increases in retail sales from the combined impacts of COVID-19 and record-high August temperatures. Increased residential usage was partially offset by decreased commercial usage due to business restrictions.

GAAP earnings were also higher in 2020 as a result of net changes in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities for its decommissioning and reclamation trusts.

Earnings were also higher in the third quarter of 2020 due to higher transmission margins and the refinancing of debt at lower interest rates. These increases were partially offset by expected increases in operational spending and the creation of COVID Customer Relief Programs to provide financial assistance towards past-due electric bills. Additional depreciation expense on new capital investments was mitigated by property tax reductions.

TNMP – an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.

TNMP (In millions, except EPS)

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources $23.9 $25.1 $47.2 $44.5 GAAP diluted EPS $0.30 $0.31 $0.59 $0.56 Ongoing net earnings $23.9 $25.1 $47.2 $44.6 Ongoing diluted EPS $0.30 $0.31 $0.59 $0.56

TNMP's GAAP and ongoing earnings increased in the third quarter of 2020 due to the implementation of Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) rate increases implemented in September 2019 and March 2020 and a Distribution Cost of Service (DCOS) rate increase implemented in September 2020 . These increases were offset by expected increases in operational spending and higher depreciation and property tax expenses resulting from additional capital investments.

and and a Distribution Cost of Service (DCOS) rate increase implemented in . These increases were offset by expected increases in operational spending and higher depreciation and property tax expenses resulting from additional capital investments. The combined impacts of COVID-19 and temperatures that were lower than the third quarter of 2019 were largely offsetting. COVID-19 restrictions continued to increase volumetric (primarily residential) load and reduce demand-based (commercial and industrial) load.

Corporate and Other – a segment that reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.

Corporate and Other (In millions, except EPS)

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to PNM Resources ($1.5) ($3.0) ($12.0) ($11.7) GAAP diluted EPS ($0.02) ($0.04) ($0.15) ($0.15) Ongoing net earnings (loss) ($1.5) ($3.0) ($10.8) ($11.7) Ongoing diluted EPS ($0.02) ($0.03) ($0.14) ($0.15)

Corporate and Other's ongoing losses were reduced in the third quarter of 2020 due to higher tax benefits resulting from a higher effective tax rate.

THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL: 11 A.M. EASTERN FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

PNM Resources will discuss these items during a live conference call and webcast on Friday, October 30ht at 11 a.m. Eastern. Speaking on the call will be Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources chairman, president and CEO, and Don Tarry, PNM Resources senior vice president and CFO.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,811 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, there are risks and uncertainties in connection with the proposed acquisition of us by AVANGRID which may adversely affect our business, future opportunities, employees and common stock, including without limitation, (i) the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending Merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the failure by AVANGRID to obtain the necessary financing arrangement set forth in commitment letter received in connection with the Merger, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iv) the possibility that PNMR's shareholders may not approve the Merger Agreement, (v) the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, (vi) risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed Merger, and (vii) the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of PNMR to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share (or ongoing diluted earnings per share) to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-5.

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 99,319



$ 23,921



$ (1,472)



$ 121,768

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

(12,776)



—



—



(12,776)

Regulatory disallowances2b

—



—



—



—

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

1,131



—



—



1,131

Costs to review strategic growth opportunities2d

—



—



354



354

Total adjustments before income tax effects

(11,645)



—



354



(11,291)

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

2,958



—



(90)



2,868

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3

(1,146)



—



(284)



(1,430)

Total income tax impacts4

1,812



—



(374)



1,438

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(9,833)



—



(20)



(9,853)

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 89,486



$ 23,921



$ (1,492)



$ 111,915



















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 128,802



$ 47,187



$ (11,992)



$ 163,997

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

1,502



—



—



1,502

Regulatory disallowances2b

1,911



—



—



1,911

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

3,394



—



—



3,394

Costs to review strategic growth opportunities2d

—



—



1,587



1,587

Total adjustments before income tax effects

6,807



—



1,587



8,394

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(1,729)



—



(403)



(2,132)

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3

—



—



—



—

Total income tax impacts4

(1,729)



—



(403)



(2,132)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

5,078



—



1,184



6,262

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 133,880



$ 47,187



$ (10,808)



$ 170,259





















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 25.4% 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows: a (Increases) decreases in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increase of $1.9 million in "Interest Charges" and decrease of less than $0.1 million in "Other income" reflecting disallowances of previously capitalized AFUDC for certain costs included in the AFUDC computation, resulting from a FERC audit. c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Increases in "Administrative and general" 3 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rate of 25.4% for PNM and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.9% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 11.3% for PNM and 8.4% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 4 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 80,729



$ 25,087



$ (3,045)



$ 102,771

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Mark-to-market impact of economic hedges2a

(28)



—



—



(28)

Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2b

(1,202)



—



—



(1,202)

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d

1,044



—



—



1,044

Process improvement initiatives2e

149



51



—



200

Four Corners coal mine reclamation2f

1,078



—



—



1,078

Total adjustments before income tax effects

1,041



51



—



1,092

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(264)



(11)



—



(275)

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3

744



(5)



91



830

Total income tax impacts4

480



(16)



91



555

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

1,521



35



91



1,647

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 82,250



$ 25,122



$ (2,954)



$ 104,418



















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 12,797



$ 44,452



$ (11,692)



$ 45,557

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Mark-to-market impact of economic hedges2a

(84)



—



—



(84)

Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2b

(13,692)



—



—



(13,692)

Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2c

150,599



—



—



150,599

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d

3,134



—



—



3,134

Process improvement initiatives2e

559



186



—



745

Four Corners coal mine reclamation2f

794



—



—



794

Total adjustments before income tax effects

141,310



186



—



141,496

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(35,893)



(39)



—



(35,932)

Deferred income tax impact of regulatory disallowances

(7,485)



—



—



(7,485)

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3

(52)



12



6



(34)

Total income tax impacts4

(43,430)



(27)



6



(43,451)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

97,880



159



6



98,045

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 110,677



$ 44,611



$ (11,686)



$ 143,602





















1 2019 income tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 25.40% for PNM and 21% for TNMP 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a (Reductions) in "Electric Operating Revenues" and "Cost of energy" of $257 and $285 in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $737 and $821 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 b (Increases) in "Gains on investment securities" c Increases in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs" d Increases in "Other (deductions)" e Increases in "Administrative and general" f Increases in "Cost of energy" 3 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rate of 25.4% for PNM and the average expected statutory tax rate of 24.0% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 10.8% for PNM and 8.4% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 4 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.24



$ 0.30



$ (0.02)



$ 1.52

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

(0.12)



—



—



(0.12)

Regulatory disallowances

—



—



—



—

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01



—



—



0.01

Cost to review strategic growth opportunities

—



—



—



—

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

(0.01)



—



—



(0.01)

Total Adjustments

(0.12)



—



—



(0.12)

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.12



$ 0.30



$ (0.02)



$ 1.40

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,906,216

































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.61



$ 0.59



$ (0.15)



$ 2.05

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

0.02



—



—



0.02

Regulatory disallowances

0.02



—



—



0.02

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.03



—



—



0.03

Cost to review strategic growth opportunities

—



—



0.01



0.01

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

—



—



—



—

Total Adjustments

0.07



—



0.01



0.08

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.68



$ 0.59



$ (0.14)



$ 2.13

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,954,429











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 4 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.01



$ 0.31



$ (0.04)



$ 1.28

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Mark-to-market impact of economic hedges

—



—



—



—

Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

(0.01)



—



—



(0.01)

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01



—



—



0.01

Process improvement initiatives

—



—



—



—

Four Corners coal mine reclamation

0.01



—



—



0.01

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

0.01



—



0.01



0.02

Total Adjustments

0.02



—



0.01



0.03

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.03



$ 0.31



$ (0.03)



$ 1.31

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 80,000,506



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 0.16



$ 0.56



$ (0.15)



$ 0.57

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Mark-to-market impact of economic hedges

—



—



—



—

Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

(0.13)



—



—



(0.13)

Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

1.41



—



—



1.41

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.03



—



—



0.03

Process improvement initiatives

—



—



—



—

Four Corners coal mine reclamation

0.01



—



—



0.01

Deferred income tax impact of regulatory disallowances

(0.09)



—



—



(0.09)

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

—



—



—



—

Total Adjustments

1.23



—



—



1.23

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.39



$ 0.56



$ (0.15)



$ 1.80

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,979,723











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Electric Operating Revenues:













Contracts with customers $ 455,120



$ 418,673



$ 1,121,177



$ 1,049,287

Alternative revenue programs (12,376)



(6,779)



(7,484)



(300)

Other electric operating revenue 29,721



21,692



50,043



64,471

Total electric operating revenues 472,465



433,586



1,163,736



1,113,458

Operating Expenses:













Cost of energy 133,991



108,736



326,564



314,145

Administrative and general 51,611



47,613



148,096



142,782

Energy production costs 31,148



30,877



98,111



108,853

Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs —



—



—



150,599

Depreciation and amortization 68,400



68,350



207,395



199,771

Transmission and distribution costs 18,742



16,461



54,062



52,333

Taxes other than income taxes 20,768



21,009



62,815



61,327

Total operating expenses 324,660



293,046



897,043



1,029,810

Operating income 147,805



140,540



266,693



83,648

Other Income and Deductions:













Interest income 3,180



3,440



9,674



10,489

Gains on investment securities 14,401



1,686



3,172



20,299

Other income 7,022



4,256



13,728



11,050

Other (deductions) (7,361)



(3,612)



(14,141)



(9,980)

Net other income and deductions 17,242



5,770



12,433



31,858

Interest Charges 27,263



30,359



88,785



91,785

Earnings before Income Taxes 137,784



115,951



190,341



23,721

Income Taxes (Benefits) 12,331



9,188



14,726



(32,420)

Net Earnings 125,453



106,763



175,615



56,141

(Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (3,553)



(3,860)



(11,222)



(10,188)

Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (132)



(132)



(396)



(396)

Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR $ 121,768



$ 102,771



$ 163,997



$ 45,557

Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:













Basic $ 1.52



$ 1.29



$ 2.05



$ 0.57

Diluted $ 1.52



$ 1.28



$ 2.05



$ 0.57

Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.3075



$ 0.2900



$ 0.9225



$ 0.8700



SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

