PNW Shopping Destination Steps into Fall with Fashion Forward Approach

"Since fall 2006, Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection has always been a celebration of creativity, diversity and individual style, and on top of that, it was a way for us to raise funds for deserving area non-profits. We all know this year looks a little different and we weren't going to let that stop us from continuing to provide fashion inspiration and entertainment and the ability to fundraise," said The Bellevue Collection VP of Marketing Jennifer Leavitt. "Our Fashion Forward programming is a new take on a tradition, and we hope those who typically visit us for Fashion Week join us virtually from the comfort of their homes or visit us to get a first-hand look at trends and independent designers, all for a good cause."

The Fashion Forward Runway Shows will bring the fashion week experience online, and display new trends available to purchase at The Bellevue Collection, with 100 percent of ticket sales benefiting long-time partner, Bellevue LifeSpring. Tickets are available now at fashionweekbellevue.com.

Posh Party Trend Show ( Friday, Sept. 25 , 7 p.m. ) – A girl's night in celebrating the latest trends in fall fashion, guests are invited to find style inspiration from the comfort of home. Tickets are available for $50 and include a virtual viewing link, $25 gift card to The Bellevue Collection and exclusive swag for the first 300 people who buy tickets.*

– A girl's night in celebrating the latest trends in fall fashion, guests are invited to find style inspiration from the comfort of home. Tickets are available for and include a virtual viewing link, gift card to The Bellevue Collection and exclusive swag for the first 300 people who buy tickets.* The Collective Runway Show ( Saturday, Sept. 26 , 7 p.m. ) – Inspired by fashion week runway shows around the world, The Bellevue Collection's premier brands will showcase their luxe looks virtually. Tickets are available for $50 and include a virtual viewing link, $25 gift card to The Bellevue Collection and exclusive swag for the first 300 people who buy tickets.*

Beyond the shows, The Bellevue Collection will also host a mix of virtual and in-person happenings, free and open to the public, including:

Independent Designer Showcase ( Sept. 14 – 27, Bellevue Square, Second Level) – Seven diverse, independent designers will showcase their fall designs throughout Bellevue Square . The exhibit features designers Sophie Karen of Dawson & Deveraux, Maria Venturini of Venturini Couture, Gustave Apiti of Gustavo Apiti , Kate Mensah of Kate S. Mensah , Deyonté Weather of Deyonté Weather Collection, Erika Dalya Massaquoni of The OULA Company and Devon Yan of DEVONATION. Guests can experience the designers' unique talents and learn more about their backgrounds in the fashion industry.

– Seven diverse, independent designers will showcase their fall designs throughout . The exhibit features designers of Dawson & Deveraux, of Venturini Couture, of , of , Deyonté Weather of Deyonté Weather Collection, Erika Dalya Massaquoni of The OULA Company and of DEVONATION. Guests can experience the designers' unique talents and learn more about their backgrounds in the fashion industry. Fashion Forward Live Studio (Sept. 21– 27, Bellevue Square, Second Level and @bellevuecollection IGTV) – The Bellevue Collection invites guests backstage for a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes production of a runway show and collection from the comfort of home or during a visit to the shopping center. In addition, the Fashion Forward Live Studio will stream interviews with special guests on @bellevuecollection IGTV, allowing followers to tune-in to fall tips and tricks from the palm of their hands.

– The Bellevue Collection invites guests backstage for a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes production of a runway show and collection from the comfort of home or during a visit to the shopping center. In addition, the Fashion Forward Live Studio will stream interviews with special guests on @bellevuecollection IGTV, allowing followers to tune-in to fall tips and tricks from the palm of their hands. Complimentary Styling ( Sept. 21 – 27, Bellevue Square) – Michael Bruce Image Consulting will assist shoppers with their autumn wardrobes, providing expertise and taste. Bruce boasts more than 25 years of experience in the apparel industry, working in top fashion cities such as New York , London and Paris and styling clients from TV personalities to athletes and CEOs.

– Michael Bruce Image Consulting will assist shoppers with their autumn wardrobes, providing expertise and taste. Bruce boasts more than 25 years of experience in the apparel industry, working in top fashion cities such as , and and styling clients from TV personalities to athletes and CEOs. Gift with Purchase at The Bellevue Collection ( Sept. 21 – 27) – Shop at any store or restaurant and receive a gift card. Spend $200 and receive a $30 Bellevue Collection gift card or spend $500 and receive a $75 gift card. Guests must bring same-day receipts to Bellevue Square Guest Services to redeem.

Fashion Week is also supporting 425 magazine's Women to Watch virtual event on Thursday, Sept. 17. Six amazing women will showcase fall trends during the livestream, and The Bellevue Collection will donate $5 per ticket to Washington Women In Need. Tickets are available for purchase at 425magazine.com

For more Fashion Forward programming details and to purchase tickets, visit www.bellevuecollection.com/fashionforward, or follow The Bellevue Collection on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

*Swag is available for the first 300 tickets purchased. Quantities limited. No cash value. Other restrictions may apply. Gift card and swag must be picked up at Bellevue Square Guest Services between Sept. 18 – 27 during shopping center hours. Must present electronic Eventbrite ticket or exchange printed Eventbrite ticket to be eligible for the $25 gift card.

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently-expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE The Bellevue Collection