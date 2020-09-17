P&O Cruises cancels all cruises until early 2021 but looks forward to setting 'sail for a new beginning'

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&O Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), today confirmed an extension to its pause in operations, with all sailings cancelled until early 2021.

All Caribbean cruises are cancelled until the end of January 2021 and all cruises from and to Southampton are cancelled through February as well as Arcadia and Aurora, which have already been cancelled through to the end of their spring world cruises. Further details of the specific sailings and dates are highlighted on the company's website www.pocruises.com

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said:

"With evolving restrictions on travel from the UK, unfortunately it is necessary to cancel these itineraries.

"These further cancellations vary according to ship as well as complexity and length of itineraries, advice and guidance regarding ports of call and current air availability for fly/cruises.

"We are continuing to monitor the overall situation closely and will certainly reintroduce cruises should the opportunity arise and it is feasible to do so."

Ludlow confirmed that the company is working with several of the "most brilliant minds in science as well as government at the highest level" on the approved and enhanced health protocols, which will be in place once the company resumes sailing.

He continued: "Whilst adherence to the protocols on board and ongoing vigilance will be critical, this will always be coupled with providing the well-deserved and memorable holidays for which we are known, with all the standout moments on board and experiences on shore. This is what we have always done and will continue to do."

Ludlow concluded on an optimistic note saying: "We cannot wait for restrictions to ease, borders to open and for us to once again be able to set sail for a new beginning."

All guests with bookings on a cancelled cruise will be notified and will automatically receive an enhanced 125% Future Cruise Credit or alternatively a 100% refund by filling out a web form.

For a specific link to the cancelled cruises please go to

https://www.pocruises.com/travel-health-advisories/frequently-asked-questions#paused-cruises

For more information or to book, call P&O Cruises on 03453 555 111, go to www.pocruises.com or visit a travel agent.

About P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience the good life and enjoy a blend of discovery, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. P&O Cruises fleet of premium ships combine genuine service, a sense of occasion and attention to detail, ensuring guests have the holiday of a lifetime, every time.

In 2020, P&O Cruises will launch Iona. The new LNG-powered ship, with 5,200-guest capacity, will be the largest ship built to serve the UK market. Iona will feature enhancements to already successful brand signature venues from the existing fleet, as well as features newly developed for Iona. These include a breathtaking three deck atrium in the heart of the ship as well as SkyDome – an exclusively designed glass dome by award-winning British engineers Eckersley O'Callaghan. This will be a world first at sea and offer a unique space for both relaxing in all weathers and providing entertainment, featuring aerial performers and a wealth of live acts.

P&O Cruises visits over 200 destinations worldwide and offers itineraries generally ranging from two to 17 days and also an annual world cruise. P&O Cruises sails to Australia & New Zealand, Baltic, the British Isles, Canada, the Spain, Portugal & the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, Central America, Dubai & the Arabian Gulf, the Far East & Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, South America, the South Pacific, the United States and Western Europe.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

For images visit:

https://www.pocruisespresspictures.com/

SOURCE P&O Cruises

Related Links

http://www.pocruises.com

