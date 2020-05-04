P&O Cruises Extends Pause in Operations in Australia and New Zealand until August 31, 2020

MIAMI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&O Cruises today announced it has extended its voluntary pause in operations in Australia and New Zealand to August 31, 2020, in response to continuing travel restrictions due to the impact of COVID-19.

P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said everyone at P&O looked forward to resuming cruise operations as soon as it was safe to do so but it was clear an extension to the pause was necessary while Australia and New Zealand continue to make progress in combating coronavirus.

"Australia and New Zealand have led the world in flattening the COVID-19 curve, which adds to our optimism for the future. However, we also recognise that a further extension is the prudent and responsible course," Mr Myrmell said.

"In the confident knowledge that cruising will be back, this is an opportunity to update our guests on the latest itinerary plans and to thank them for their understanding and support during this period of uncertainty. We look forward to welcoming them back onboard our ships when it is safe to do so."

The changes in operations are:

Australia

The extended pause in operations will affect sailings on Pacific Dawn scheduled to depart Brisbane between June 16 – August 26, 2020. These itineraries are: W031N, W032N, W033, W034, W035, W036, W037, W038, W039, W040, W041, W042 and W043.

Pacific Explorer's cruises from Sydney will now be paused between June 24 – August 24, 2020 and this affects: X027, X028, X029, X030, X031, X032, X033, X034, X035 and X036.

New Zealand

Pacific Aria's scheduled cruises from Auckland will be postponed from July 4 – August 23, 2020: A036, A037, A038, A039, A040 and A041.

Compensation for cancelled cruises from May 5, 2020

Guests whose cruises have been impacted by the extended pause in operations are eligible for a full refund or a future cruise credit equal to the cost of their original cruise plus an onboard credit offer.

P&O will make direct contact with guests whose cruises have been affected to let them know of this development and apologise for the disruption to future holiday plans.

Travel agent commission will be fully protected for bookings paid in full as at May 4, 2020 and those cancellations that occurred within the final payment date.

