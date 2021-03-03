P&O Cruises to offer "the ultimate escape" staycation this summer

MIAMI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&O Cruises will offer a series of short break and week-long UK cruises as "the ultimate escape" staycation this summer. The cruises will go on sale later in March.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "Following recent Government announcements and as the vaccine programme is rolled out across the globe we can all begin to feel a sense of reassurance and hope that this current lockdown period in the UK will come to an end. Life can, we hope, slowly return to some semblance of our previous normality as hospitality opens up and summer holidays can be booked with confidence.

"Whilst holidays here in the UK will be the first to become a reality we will, of course, gradually see the return of international travel but first we want guests to be able to enjoy a proper summer holiday at sea with the best in relaxation, entertainment and dining choice.

"These sailings will leave from our home port in Southampton and sail around UK coastal waters enjoying the summer sunshine. More details of dates, prices and the experience on board will be announced later this month, but they will, of course, all have flexibility so guests can book with confidence.

"We hope that the UK "ultimate escape" staycation option will have wide appeal and we will do our utmost to make it a very special time. There really will be something for everyone and the opportunity to spend precious and much-longed for time with family and friends.

"In order to offer these UK breaks it does mean that unfortunately we need to cancel some of our current published programme of holidays this summer. Cruises on Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura have been cancelled until the end of August and on Britannia and Iona until the end of September.

"We remain in very close contact with the UK Government and associated bodies as we monitor the latest situation and guidance on travel. From the moment we see travel restrictions lifting we will begin the significant logistical task to re-start our operations. It will take some time for the first ship to return to service, followed by the phased return of the remaining fleet. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back on board with the protection of effective protocols to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all crew and guests.

"I really am so sorry for the disappointment these cancellations will cause but hope that the new UK cruises will enable everyone to enjoy a wonderful holiday this summer."

All guests whose cruises have been cancelled will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit worth 125% of what they paid. This 125% Future Cruise Credit can be redeemed against any new booking made by the end of December 2021, on any cruise on sale at the time of booking.

Alternatively, 100% refund is available through the form on www.pocruises.com and may be requested until December 2021.

About P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. P&O Cruises fleet of premium ships combine genuine service, a sense of occasion and attention to detail.

In 2021, P&O Cruises will launch Iona its first Excel class ship. The new LNG-powered ship, with 5,200-guest capacity, will be the largest ship built to serve the UK market. Iona will feature enhancements to already successful brand signature venues from the existing fleet, as well as features newly developed for Iona.

P&O Cruises second LNG-powered Excel class ship and sister ship to Iona is named Arvia, meaning from the seashore, and will join the fleet in December 2022. Arvia is an innovative and future-focused ship and will offer outstanding, varied and contemporary holidays. Arvia has been designed to travel to the sun all year-round and to maximise views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board.

With over 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises Itineraries are carefully curated to inspire discovery, and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike. With a wide choice of holidays from two days to three months there is something for everyone. P&O Cruises sails to Australia & New Zealand, Baltic, the British Isles, Canada, the Spain, Portugal & the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, Central America, the Far East & Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, South America, the South Pacific, the United States and Western Europe.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

*Holidays which will be cancelled due to current guidance are detailed below

Ship Cruise Departure date Destination Nts Arcadia J105 20-May-21 Western Mediterranean 18 J106 07-Jun-21 Cruise Break 4 J107 11-Jun-21 Iceland 14 J108 25-Jun-21 Norway Fjord 12 J109 07-Jul-21 Cruise Break 4 J110 11-Jul-21 Norway Fjord 12 J111 23-Jul-21 British Isles 12 J112 04-Aug-21 Arctic Circle 23 J113 27-Aug-21 Central Mediterranean 19

Ship Cruise Departure date Destination Nts Aurora R105 24-Apr-21 Southern Cruise Break 7 R106 01-May-21 Central Mediterranean 19 R107 20-May-21 Baltic 16 R108 05-Jun-21 Norway Fjord 12 R109 17-Jun-21 Central Mediterranean 19 R110 06-Jul-21 Iceland 14 R111 20-Jul-21 Baltic 16 R112 05-Aug-21 Norway Fjord 12 R113 17-Aug-21 Baltic 16

Ship Cruise Departure date Destination Nts Azura A109 29-Apr-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A109A 29-Apr-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A109B 06-May-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A109C 06-May-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A110 13-May-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A110A 13-May-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A110B 20-May-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A110C 20-May-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A111 27-May-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A111A 27-May-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A111B 03-Jun-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A111C 03-Jun-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A112 10-Jun-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A112A 10-Jun-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A112B 17-Jun-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A112C 17-Jun-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A113 24-Jun-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A113A 24-Jun-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A113B 01-Jul-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A113C 01-Jul-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A114 08-Jul-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A114A 08-Jul-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A114B 15-Jul-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A114C 15-Jul-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A115 22-Jul-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A115A 22-Jul-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A115B 29-Jul-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A115C 29-Jul-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A116 05-Aug-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A116A 05-Aug-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A116B 12-Aug-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A116C 12-Aug-21 Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A117 19-Aug-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14 A117A 19-Aug-21 Central Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A117B 26-Aug-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 7 A117C 26-Aug-21 Western Mediterranean (Med Fly) 14

Ship Cruise Departure date Destination Nts Britannia B111 25-Apr-21 Atlantic Coast 13 B112 08-May-21 Western Mediterranean 14 B113 22-May-21 Western Mediterranean 14 B114 05-Jun-21 Western Mediterranean 14 B115 19-Jun-21 Western Mediterranean 14 B116 03-Jul-21 Western Mediterranean 14 B117 17-Jul-21 Western Mediterranean 14 B118 31-Jul-21 Western Mediterranean 14 B119 14-Aug-21 Western Mediterranean 14 B120 28-Aug-21 Western Mediterranean 14 B121 11-Sep-21 Western Mediterranean 14

Ship Cruise Departure date Destination Nts Iona G111 24-Apr-21 Norway Fjord 7 G112 01-May-21 Norway Fjord 7 G113 08-May-21 Norway Fjord 7 G114 15-May-21 Norway Fjord 7 G115 22-May-21 Norway Fjord 7 G116 29-May-21 Norway Fjord 7 G117 05-Jun-21 Norway Fjord 7 G118 12-Jun-21 Norway Fjord 7 G119 19-Jun-21 Norway Fjord 7 G120 26-Jun-21 Norway Fjord 7 G121 03-Jul-21 Norway Fjord 7 G122 10-Jul-21 Norway Fjord 7 G123 17-Jul-21 Norway Fjord 7 G124 24-Jul-21 Norway Fjord 7 G125 31-Jul-21 Norway Fjord 7 G126 07-Aug-21 Norway Fjord 7 G127 14-Aug-21 Norway Fjord 7 G128 21-Aug-21 Norway Fjord 7 G129 28-Aug-21 Norway Fjord 7 G130 04-Sep-21 Norway Fjord 7 G131 11-Sep-21 Norway Fjord 7 G132 18-Sep-21 Norway Fjord 7

Ship Cruise Departure date Destination Nts Ventura N108 30-Apr-21 Short Break (Round Trip) 2 N109 02-May-21 Western Mediterranean 14 N110 16-May-21 Baltic 14 N111 30-May-21 Western Mediterranean 14 N112 13-Jun-21 Baltic 14 N113 27-Jun-21 Western Mediterranean 14 N114 11-Jul-21 Baltic 14 N115 25-Jul-21 Western Mediterranean 14 N116 08-Aug-21 Baltic 14 N117 22-Aug-21 Western Mediterranean 14

