Poarch Creek Committed to Economic Development in Alabama

POARCH CREEK INDIAN RESERVATION, Ala., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians' (PBCI's) local successes have made it possible for us to expand and invest into other markets across the country and internationally. We have and will continue to look for ways both gaming and non-gaming to invest in Alabama. We have invested over a billion dollars in capital expenditures in our three gaming properties and OWA is currently a $250 million dollar investment. We have committed an additional $100 million dollars at OWA to build the largest indoor water park and hotel that will create a family destination in Alabama for everyone to enjoy.

Wind Creek Hospitality is one of Alabama's largest companies, and we are proud to be in the company of other great businesses that have a strong Alabama base and bring their resources to bear on making our State a better place to work and live.

The PBCI remain committed to our long-standing offer to negotiate a compact with Alabama's Governor that will provide a much-needed stream of revenue, benefit all of the citizens of Alabama, and provide a fair and well-regulated framework for gaming in our State.

For more than forty years, we have suggested options to both the Governor and state legislators. Most recently, we have proposed detailed plans that include us working with the State to provide more than a billion dollars in new revenues to Alabama.

While our offers have not been accepted, we continue to pay taxes, like all legal, responsible businesses do. We also continue to donate millions of dollars across the State and the region, which is not required by law but is part of our commitment to be a good neighbor.

Unfortunately, there is now an organized effort by entities that do not share our commitment to be good corporate citizens to undermine our well-regulated enterprises and our good works. We cannot begin to understand their motivation for spending funds on a website and paid advertising built on lies and misinformation. We would suggest they consider refocusing their attention on making Alabama a better place to work and live for all of us who love our State.

SOURCE Poarch Band of Creek Indians

