POC/Decentralized Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Testing, 2019-2023
Jun 03, 2019, 18:21 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POC/Decentralized Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Testing, 2019-2023: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Country Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation Review--Physician Offices, Emergency Rooms, Operating Suites, ICUs/CCUs, Cancer Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Surgery Centers, Nursing Homes, Birth Centers
This new report provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC clinical chemistry markets, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.
Rationale
The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.
Market Segmentation
- Review of the POC clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic market segments, including their dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.
- Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts clinical chemistry procedures by market segment:
- Physician Offices/Group Practices
- Emergency Rooms
- Operating/Recovery Suites
- ICUs/CCUs
- Cancer Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Surgery Centers
- Nursing Homes
- Birth Centers
Sales and Market Share Analysis
- Sales and market shares of major reagent and instrument suppliers.
Routine Clinical Chemistry Tests
Albumin, Alkaline Phosphatase, ALT/SGPT, Ammonia, Amylase, AST/SGOT, Bilirubin, Blood Gases, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), Calcium, Cholesterol, Cholinesterase, Creatinine, CK-MB, Electrolytes (Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate, Chloride, Potassium, Sodium), Ferritin, Follate/Folic Acid, Fructosamine, GGT, Glucose, HDL, Iron, LDH, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Protein, Sodium, Triglycerides, Troponin, Uric Acid, Urinalysis, Vitamin B12
Endocrine Function Tests
Cortisol, Estradiol, FSH, HCG, Gastrin, LH, Progesterone, PTH/IO PTH, Prolactin, T3, T3 Uptake, Free T3, T4, Free T4, TBG, Testosterone, TSH.
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Tests
Amikacin, Carbamazepine, Digoxin, Gentamicin, Lidocaine, Lithium, Methotrexate, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin/Dilatin, NAPA/Procainamide, Quinidine, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Valproic Acid, Vancomycin.
Immunoprotein Tests
C3, C4, CRP, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, Immunoglobulins, Protein Electrophoresis, and others.
Drugs of Abuse
Amphetamines, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine, Propoxyphene, and others.
Technology Review
- Emerging technologies and their applications for POC testing.
- Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing POC diagnostic technologies and products, by test.
Strategic Recommendations
- Specific opportunities for new POC instruments and reagent systems with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for POC testing products.
- Alternative business expansion strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Competitive Assessments
- Assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures, and new products in RandD.
- The companies analyzed in the report include:
Abbott
Accriva
Agilent Technologies
Axis-Shield
Beckman Coulter/Danaher
Becton Dickinson
Bio/Data
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad
Cepheid
Chrono-Log
Corgenix
Decode Genetics
Diagnostica Stago
Diamedix
DiaSorin
Eiken Chemical
EKF Diagnostics
Fujirebio
Grifols
Helena Laboratories
Hologic
Horiba
Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen
Kyowa Medex
Leica Biosystems
Lonza
Nihon Kohden
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Polymedco
Qiagen
Roche
SDIX
Sekisui Diagnostics
Sequenom
Siemens Healthineers
Sienco
Sysmex
Takara Bio
Thermo Fisher
Tosoh
Wako
Methodology
This report is based on a combination of primary and secondary sources of information, including review of recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product literature, industry analyst reports, and VPGMarketResearch's proprietary data files.
Contains 500 pages and 129 tables
Companies Profiled
Competitive Assessments
