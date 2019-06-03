NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POC/Decentralized Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Testing, 2019-2023: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Country Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation Review--Physician Offices, Emergency Rooms, Operating Suites, ICUs/CCUs, Cancer Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Surgery Centers, Nursing Homes, Birth Centers

This new report provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC clinical chemistry markets, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.

Rationale

The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.

Market Segmentation

- Review of the POC clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic market segments, including their dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

- Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts clinical chemistry procedures by market segment:

- Physician Offices/Group Practices

- Emergency Rooms

- Operating/Recovery Suites

- ICUs/CCUs

- Cancer Clinics

- Ambulatory Care Centers

- Surgery Centers

- Nursing Homes

- Birth Centers

Sales and Market Share Analysis

- Sales and market shares of major reagent and instrument suppliers.

Routine Clinical Chemistry Tests

Albumin, Alkaline Phosphatase, ALT/SGPT, Ammonia, Amylase, AST/SGOT, Bilirubin, Blood Gases, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), Calcium, Cholesterol, Cholinesterase, Creatinine, CK-MB, Electrolytes (Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate, Chloride, Potassium, Sodium), Ferritin, Follate/Folic Acid, Fructosamine, GGT, Glucose, HDL, Iron, LDH, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Protein, Sodium, Triglycerides, Troponin, Uric Acid, Urinalysis, Vitamin B12

Endocrine Function Tests

Cortisol, Estradiol, FSH, HCG, Gastrin, LH, Progesterone, PTH/IO PTH, Prolactin, T3, T3 Uptake, Free T3, T4, Free T4, TBG, Testosterone, TSH.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Tests

Amikacin, Carbamazepine, Digoxin, Gentamicin, Lidocaine, Lithium, Methotrexate, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin/Dilatin, NAPA/Procainamide, Quinidine, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Valproic Acid, Vancomycin.

Immunoprotein Tests

C3, C4, CRP, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, Immunoglobulins, Protein Electrophoresis, and others.

Drugs of Abuse

Amphetamines, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine, Propoxyphene, and others.

Technology Review

- Emerging technologies and their applications for POC testing.

- Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing POC diagnostic technologies and products, by test.

Strategic Recommendations

- Specific opportunities for new POC instruments and reagent systems with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

- Design criteria for POC testing products.

- Alternative business expansion strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Competitive Assessments

- Assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures, and new products in RandD.

- The companies analyzed in the report include:

Abbott

Accriva

Agilent Technologies

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Chrono-Log

Corgenix

Decode Genetics

Diagnostica Stago

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

EKF Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

Hologic

Horiba

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

Leica Biosystems

Lonza

Nihon Kohden

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Polymedco

Qiagen

Roche

SDIX

Sekisui Diagnostics

Sequenom

Siemens Healthineers

Sienco

Sysmex

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

Methodology

This report is based on a combination of primary and secondary sources of information, including review of recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product literature, industry analyst reports, and VPGMarketResearch's proprietary data files.

Contains 500 pages and 129 tables





