POC/Decentralized Hematology and Flow Cytometry Markets, 2019-2023

This new 279-page report contains 58 tables, and provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC hematology and flow cytometry market, including trends, dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. This report will help diagnostic product suppliers develop effective business, RandD and marketing strategies for the global POC hematology and flow cytometry market.

Rationale

The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.

Market Segmentation Analysis

- Review of nine POC market segments, including their dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

- Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for hematology and flow cytometry procedures by market segment:

- Physician Offices/Group Practices

- Emergency Rooms

- Operating/Recovery Suites

- ICUs/CCUs

- Cancer Clinics

- Ambulatory Care Centers

- Surgery Centers

- Nursing Homes

- Birth Centers

Sales and Market Share Analysis

- Sales and market shares of major hematology and flow cytometry reagent and instrument suppliers.

Instrument Placements and Installed Base

- The report provides estimates of annual placements and total installed base for major hematology and flow cytometry analyzers.

Current and Emerging Products

- Analysis of hematology and flow cytometry procedures performed in POC testing locations.

- Review of leading hematology and flow cytometry analyzers, both currently marketed and those in development, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Review

- Emerging technologies and their applications for POC testing.

- Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing hematology and flow cytometry testing technologies and products, by assay.

Competitive Assessments

- Assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures, and new products in RandD.

Strategic Recommendations

- Specific opportunities for new hematology and flow cytometry instruments and reagent systems with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.



- Design criteria for POC testing products.

- Alternative business expansion strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Methodology

This report is based on a combination of primary and secondary sources of information, including review of the latest technical and business publications, manufacturer product literature, industry analyst reports, and VPGMarketResearch's proprietary data files.

Contains 279 pages and 58 tables

Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments

- Abbott

- Agilent Technologies

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- Bio-Rad

- CellaVision

- Horiba

- Nihon Kohden

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- Roche

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sysmex

