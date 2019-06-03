POC/Decentralized Infectious Disease Testing Market, 2019-2023
Jun 03, 2019, 17:21 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POC/Decentralized Infectious Disease Testing Market, 2019-2023: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Country Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation Review--Physician Offices/Group Practices, Emergency Rooms, Ambulatory Care Centers, Surgery Centers, Birth Centers
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5778777/?utm_source=PRN
This new 835-page report contains 80 tables, and provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC infectious disease testing market, including trends, dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. This report will help diagnostic product suppliers develop effective business, RandD and marketing strategies for the global POC infectious disease testing market.
Rationale
The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Review of five POC market segments, including their dynamics, trends, structure,
size, growth and major suppliers.
- Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for major infectious disease tests
by market segment:
- Physician Offices/Group Practices
- Emergency Rooms
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Surgery Centers
- Birth Centers
Sales and Market Share Analysis
- Market shares of major infectious disease diagnostic reagent and instrument suppliers.
Current and Emerging Products
- Analysis of infectious disease diagnostic tests performed in POC testing locations.
- Review of leading infectious disease testing analyzers, both currently marketed and
those in development, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.
Technology Review
- Emerging technologies and their applications for POC testing.
- Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing coagulation
testing technologies and products, by assay.
Competitive Assessments
- Assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants,
including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures,
and new products in RandD.
Strategic Recommendations
- Specific opportunities for new infectious disease testing instruments and reagent systems with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for POC testing products.
- Alternative business expansion strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Methodology
This report is based on a combination of primary and secondary sources of information, including review of the latest technical and business publications, manufacturer product literature, industry analyst reports, and VPGMarketResearch's proprietary data files.
Contains 835 pages and 80 tables
Companies Profiled
Competitive Assessments
Abbott
Accriva
Agilent Technologies
Axis-Shield
Beckman Coulter/Danaher
Becton Dickinson
Bio/Data
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad
Cepheid
Chrono-Log
Corgenix
Decode Genetics
Diagnostica Stago
Diamedix
DiaSorin
Eiken Chemical
EKF Diagnostics
Fujirebio
Grifols
Helena Laboratories
Hologic
Horiba
Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen
Kyowa Medex
Leica Biosystems
Lonza
Nihon Kohden
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Polymedco
Qiagen
Roche
SDIX
Sekisui Diagnostics
Sequenom
Siemens Healthineers
Sienco
Sysmex
Takara Bio
Thermo Fisher
Tosoh
Wako
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5778777/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article