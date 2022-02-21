Pocket Lighter Market: 3.54% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product (flint pocket lighters and electronic pocket lighters) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

In-Scope:

Flint pocket lighters:



The pocket lighter market share growth by the flint pocket lighters segment will be significant during the forecast period. The multi-utilitarian advantages of flint pocket lighters will drive the growth of the segment. The introduction of refillable lighters is also a factor contributing to the growth. For instance, Zippo Manufacturing, a pocket lighter manufacturer based in the US, offers pocket lighters for $13 , and its fuel costs around $2.75 .

Out-of-Scope:

Electronic pocket lighters

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Pocket Lighter Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (flint pocket lighters and electronic pocket lighters) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (flint pocket lighters and electronic pocket lighters) and Geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Key Companies- BAIDE International Enterprise, Bic SA, Flamasats SL, LighterBro LLC, Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd., S.T. Dupont SA, Swedish Match AB, TOKAI, Visol Products, and Zippo Manufacturing Co. among others

BAIDE International Enterprise, Bic SA, Flamasats SL, LighterBro LLC, Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd., S.T. Dupont SA, Swedish Match AB, TOKAI, Visol Products, and Zippo Manufacturing Co. among others Driver- Availability of a wide variety of pocket lighters to drive the market

Availability of a wide variety of pocket lighters to drive the market Challenge- Competition from substitute products of cigarettes to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Pocket Lighter

Vendor Insights-

The pocket lighter market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BAIDE International Enterprise- The company offers flint lighters, windproof lighters, electric lighters and gas canisters. Moreover, the company also provides flint lighters which is refillable and reliable.

The company offers flint lighters, windproof lighters, electric lighters and gas canisters. Moreover, the company also provides flint lighters which is refillable and reliable. Flamasats SL- The company offers lighters of various types such as metal, utility and pocket lighters. Moreover, the company also provides classic pocket lighters and refillable gas.

The company offers lighters of various types such as metal, utility and pocket lighters. Moreover, the company also provides classic pocket lighters and refillable gas. LighterBro LLC- The company offers lighters, lighter holders and multi tool cases. Moreover, the company also provides various types of lighters such as signature edition and pro.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Pocket Lighter Market Driver:

Availability of a wide variety of pocket lighters:



One of the key factors driving the global pocket lighter market growth is the availability of a wide variety of pocket lighters such as reusable lighters, stormproof torch lighters, floating lighters, and waterproof lighters offered by vendors. For instance, Zippo Manufacturing offers Street Chrome Lighter & Fuel Canister Set, which has a windproof feature. Industrial Revolution ( UCO Gear), a manufacturer of specialty outdoor gear based in the US, offers Stormproof torch & bottle Opener and Stormproof Torch & Utility Tape lighters. Ultimate Survival Technologies, a survival gear manufacturer based in the US, offers the UST Floating lighter. This lighter comes with acrylonitrile butadiene styrene ( ABS ) plastic, waterproof design with O-ring seal, wire bail for secure closure and buoyancy, and a ceramic flame window indicator that glows a bright white color when the lighter is ignited. The high demand for pocket lighters due to their day-to-day applications such as lighting stoves is expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Pocket Lighter Market Challenge:

Competition from substitute products of cigarettes:



The demand for pocket lighter is largely attributed to the sale of cigarettes. Hence, the decline in sales of cigarettes due to the availability of substitutes such as dissolvable tobacco, e-cigarettes , e-hookah , chewing tobacco, and snuff will affect the growth of the global pocket lighter market. Countries in North America , and Europe have been observing a decline in the number of smokers since 2019. For instance, the number of smokers in the US declined by around 6% in 2019. The declining trend continued in 2020 and 2021 as well. Similarly, the number of smokers in the UK hit an all-time low during 2019. Thus, the increase in adoption of other tobacco products will be a major challenge for the global pocket lighter market during the forecast period

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market share is expected to increase by USD 24.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Climbing Gym Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The climbing gym market share should rise by USD 3.27 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 11.99%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Pocket Lighter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.54 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAIDE International Enterprise, Bic SA, Flamasats SL, LighterBro LLC, Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd., S.T. Dupont SA, Swedish Match AB, TOKAI, Visol Products, and Zippo Manufacturing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Flint pocket lighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electronic pocket lighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAIDE International Enterprise

Bic SA

Flamasats SL

LighterBro LLC

Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd.

S.T. Dupont SA

Swedish Match AB

TOKAI

Visol Products

Zippo Manufacturing Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio