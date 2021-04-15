PocketSuite Partners With ShearShare to Help Stylists Boost Business

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PocketSuite, the provider of an all-in-one app for solo businesses, today announced a partnership with ShearShare, the largest marketplace of on-demand salon and barbershop booth rentals worldwide. The partnership will allow PocketSuite Pros who book a chair on ShearShare to receive a discounted rental, while ShearShare stylists, will get a 25% discount on PocketSuite for one year.



"ShearShare connects independent stylists to available salon chairs; PocketSuite helps stylists fill their seats with clients and make good money," says PocketSuite CEO Chinwe Onyeagoro. "Together, we are the complete solution that allows stylists to do what they do best. We take care of the rest."



"ShearShare is excited to partner with PocketSuite to build on our mission of helping fellow barber and beauty professionals maximize their earnings potential. Combining our services allows our community to not only build and manage a sustainable clientele but also have access to professional, budget-friendly workspace and liability insurance whenever, wherever."



On PocketSuite, hairstylists can set up and start getting booked online in 15 minutes. They can collect deposits and require clients to reserve an appointment with a credit card. Stylists don't have to worry about no-shows and last minute cancellations with PocketSuite's automated appointment reminders and late cancellation fees. Stylists can have clients sign Covid waivers, sell products, offer gift cards, and track inventory with PocketSuite. Our business automation features support the on-the-go needs of an independent stylist.



"We fundamentally believe that anyone can work for themselves if they have access to the right tools," says Onyeagoro. "By putting everything they need in a single app, PocketSuite makes it easy for anyone with talent to become a successful hairstylist!"

About PocketSuite PocketSuite is an all-in-one app to run your business. Perfect for solo businesses and small teams to get booked, paid, and communicate with clients online or on-the-go. The app includes a complete suite of business management tools that integrate seamlessly with your calendar, contact list, and text messaging. Whether you are just starting out or a seasoned business owner, it helps businesses look professional, stay organized, save time, and earn a great living. For more information, visit PocketSuite.io.

About ShearShare



ShearShare is the first machine learning-enabled mobile marketplace that allows salon and barbershop owners to rent their excess suites and booths to licensed cosmetologists and barbers by the day. The ShearShare mobile platform gives owners a chance to make efficient use of their excess space by providing independent stylists access to booths and private suites based on a time and price that's convenient for them. Launched in 2017, ShearShare currently serves industry professionals in more than 800 cities. For more information, visit ShearShare.com.



Steve Chomik, Sr Director of Strategic Partnerships, ShearShare



Revell Horsey, Director of Strategy and Partnerships, PocketSuite

Revell Horsey

[email protected]



https://www.prlog.org/12866053



