Pod Foods Launches Pod Foods Capital, Aiding Emerging Brands With Financial Assistance Amidst Recession

Groundbreaking Grocery Fintech Product Gives Emerging Brands the Power to Scale on a National Level

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Foods , reinventing the grocery supply chain with the first full-service wholesale B2B marketplace with built-in logistics, today announced the launch of Pod Foods Capital , a financing tool that enables emerging brands to gain access to easy and affordable capital to help grow their brand. Pod Foods Capital will launch with two financial products including a line of credit and term loans, giving brands assistance regardless of their current stage of growth.

Traditionally, small businesses have difficulty gaining access to quick and affordable financing. Now with a recession looming, emerging brands will be further pressed to save cash, but with Pod Foods Capital, it won't be at the expense of expansion. Financing offers are customized to each specific brand via data from the Pod Foods platform and will provide brands with the necessary cash flow to expand their distribution and operations. By taking a role in supporting the operations of their brands, Pod Foods' goal is to enable accelerated business growth and keep products on store shelves, even in a turbulent economic climate.

"As demand for emerging brands grow across national retail chains, supply chain issues along with a recession on the way pose a significant challenge to brands trying to keep up with the demand. " said Fiona Lee, co-founder and CPO of Pod Foods. "Pod Foods Capital is a way for our brands to seize the opportunities that enable their growth. The need for targeted financing solutions is going to be higher than ever, and we are looking forward to playing a major part in the success of the brands who partner with us."

In the retail business, maintaining a healthy cash flow can be very difficult as wholesale customers, like large grocery chains, typically delay payments up to 60 days after fulfillment. Pod Foods Capital is designed to combat that delay, and give brands quick and straightforward access to cash so they can focus on growth. Brands can view the amount that they are eligible for, as well as the terms of the financing, via their dashboard with a few clicks. Once eligible, users can accept the funds via the dashboard and it will be deposited in their bank account within a matter of days. Repayment is automatic and the entire process can be completed via their Pod Foods dashboard.

"The brands that we work with are all in different stages of growth, so we knew when building this solution that a one-sized-fits-all financial product wouldn't be optimal," said Larissa Russell, co-founder and CEO of Pod Foods. CTO Tim Wee added, "By leveraging our data to offer customizable plans that help us meet brands where they are regarding their financial needs, it allows us to truly work as partners in their growth plan, rather than just as a distribution vendor. As a full service distribution platform with real-time information, we're uniquely positioned to offer intelligent cash flow solutions versus other providers."

To learn more about Pod Foods Capital and how the company is and its brands please visit: https://www.podfoods-labs.co/capital .

About Pod Foods

Pod Foods is a tech-enabled, data-driven full-service distribution solution, reaching retailers and brands via a B2B wholesale marketplace. Named a 2022 top 10 most innovative food company by Fast Company, Pod Foods is revolutionizing the relationship between brands and retailers. With the platform, food retailers can easily procure from emerging brands and receive orders in a consolidated fashion via an optimized logistics network. Food manufacturers can grow their retail businesses with higher margins, streamlined logistics, and transparency. In-store marketing support, data analytics, and online recommendations bring visibility to emerging brands, accelerating sales so retailers and manufacturers alike can sell more, more easily. Follow @podfoodsco or say [email protected] for better distribution.

SOURCE Pod Foods