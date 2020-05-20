Pod Network LLC Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2020 American Business Awards®

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Pod Network received the Gold Stevie® Award in the Social Media category for the Pod mobile app, in addition to receiving awards for Tech Startup of the Year (software), Most Innovative Company of the Year (<100 employees) and Company of the Year (computer software). Other Gold Stevie® award winners this year include Intel, Cisco, Comcast and Hilton.

"We are thrilled to receive the Gold Stevie award from The 18th Annual American Business Awards®," said Dr Jo Webber, Founder and CEO of Pod. "Pod is designed to bring people together based on location and interests and this feels more important now than ever before." The excitement for the Pod mobile app was reflected in the comments provided by award officials including "Fascinating new form of social networking based on proximity and interest. Very well-designed app and marketing approach," and "The implementations are endless. Bike clubs to people who want to meet others."

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

About Pod

Pod is the first and only social network that puts people on the map. Going beyond first-generation social media apps, Pod is a location-based platform that facilitates the discovery and meeting of people based on interest or location. Where other social and networking apps support digital connections, Pod is focused on bringing people together to create communities. The Pod web and mobile apps reach over 5 million people worldwide. Pod mobile is a free app available on the The App Store and Google Play. Learn more at www.Pod.io.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

