Pod Network Merges With STEMconnector

Both companies will continue normal business operations with the added focus of leveraging Pod's technology platform for connecting a global and diverse STEM community. The newly merged company, STEMconnector - Powered by Pod , plans to deliver on the mission to connect and support companies, government organizations, nonprofits, K-12 and postsecondary education, focused on developing a diverse STEM talent pool.

"With 69% of the US GDP and $2.7 billion in annual federal revenue supported by STEM, STEMconnector's network and services are essential for employers needing to attract and connect with STEM talent in the US and internationally," said Dr. Jo Webber, FRSC, CEO of Pod Network and STEMconnector. "The Pod app is a globally available platform that will help us drive equity in STEM by providing access to STEM news and opportunities to millions of STEM professionals and students in the US and around the world."

"The technology capabilities of Pod Network will allow us to increase our collective reach and effectiveness at bridging the STEM talent gap and supporting the STEM talent needs of our members," said Amy Etten, Vice President of Client Services for STEMconnector. "The STEM talent gap is a critical issue for our country. The addition of Pod Network resources, fuels our ability to deliver scalable solutions that connect and strengthen the global STEM community."

About Pod

Pod is a social networking platform designed to provide discovery and community building capability in a fast and easy manner. Based on the significance of interests and proximity, Pod serves to help people build and maintain rich networks. Launched in 2019 with the mission of bringing people together, Pod's five million users have established over 63 million connections world-wide. Pod mobile is a free app available on the The App Store and Google Play. Learn more at www.Pod.io.

About STEMconnector

Founded in 2011, STEMconnector is the leading corporation connecting all aspects of the STEM community from K-12 to global corporations. A research-driven professional services organization, STEMconnector provides corporate, postsecondary, K-12, nonprofit, and government members with enterprise-wide support to meaningfully develop, execute, and scale their STEM talent strategies. Learn more at www.stemconnector.com.

