Pod Vapes Demand Upheld by Increasing Investment by Leading Players, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fact.MR study reveals the pod vapes market status by highlighting its growth in recent years. The major developments are driven by the amalgamation of industry-specific and macroeconomic factors. To be precise, pod vapes are receiving high-end traction owing to their compact and portable size that provides effective nicotine delivery. The research report titled "Pod Vapes Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027", carefully discourse vital knowledge associated to trends and opportunities expected to propel the target market in the near future.

Based on this intelligent study, pod vape sales are likely to hit 500 million units in 2019. Also, the concerned market is anticipated to register Y-o-Y growth of 18.5% over 2018. Observing the current scenario, growth of the pod vapes market can be credited to the growing concerns linked to adverse impact of smoking on human health, along with the availability of a host of flavored pod vapes.

Some of the prime observations related to the pod vapes market are mentioned below:

Talking about the prominent consumer base for pod vapes, popularity among high school and college students is quite high. Based on a recent report issued by the National Institutes of Health, the count of 12th graders preferring pod vapes surged by more than 37% in 2018. Since intense marketing via social media platforms together with launch of various flavors like orange, coffee, mint, cotton candy and Bavarian cream, have been supporting the acceptance of pod vapes in the recent past. Conversely, consumers trying to quit smoking are changing their track towards pod vapes for fulfilling their nicotine intake.

It has been observed that nicotine salts are progressively gaining fame in the pod vapes market since manufacturers are utilizing these salts over e-liquids. As increasing concentration of nicotine relating to normal vape juices are linked to throat infections and diseases. Nicotine salts have appeared as a comparably benign alternative to deliver higher levels of nicotine concentration although easing the sensation on the throat.

As marijuana legalization continues to extend around the world, there are rising chances that new lucrative prospects are impending for the players across the pod vapes market. For example, the manufacturer of Marlboro cigarettes, Altria, purchased 10% stakes in the Canadian marijuana production company at US$ 1.8 billion indicating an expected roar in the industry.

cigarettes, Altria, purchased 10% stakes in the Canadian marijuana production company at indicating an expected roar in the industry. Sales of pod vapes are curbed since multiple health conditions are getting linked to the product such as respiratory diseases, cancer risks, and frequent signs of asthma attacks. In addition, recent studies indicate increasing vulnerability of addiction to other drugs trailing nicotine addiction that have fired up concerns related to health influences of pod vapes. At the global level, regulatory authorities have imposed strict regulations on pod vapes. Quite recently, the American Food and Drug Administration considered a ban on pod vapes and other e-cigarettes to control their use amid teenagers.

The final section of the report examines the competitive scenario active in the global pod vapes market. Some of the primary players profiled in the report are Japan Tobacco Inc., Shenzhen iSmoka Electronics Co Ltd., Shenzhen Joye Technology Co Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd. and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co Ltd.

