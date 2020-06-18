Podcast: From Jersey Boy To Producing The Jimmy Kimmel Show

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" Co-Executive Producer Doug De Luca, a passionate Italian, artist, musician, philanthropist and online entertainment wiz, with 7 Emmy nominations chats with former CNN and Fox 11 reporter Deborah Zara Kobylt, host of The Little Italy of LA Podcast and Deborah Kobylt LIVE on June 24 th at 12:30 PM Pacific time on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LittleItalyofLA .

Born in New Jersey with deep roots in Italian culture and tradition, Doug started his Hollywood career at a $40 a day extra and appeared in many TV shows and movies before becoming a production assistant. He later met fellow Italian and Brooklyn native Jimmy Kimmel and 18 years later "Jimmy Kimmel Live" is a top-rated, late night talk show with a huge international and online audience of several hundred million.





Doug also is into all things Italian. Along with fellow Italians Jimmy Kimmel and comedian Adam Corolla, he helped bring the famous New York San Gennaro Festival to Los Angeles, which raised money to help families and kids in need. Doug and Deborah will also discuss the new "Little Italy Project" in San Pedro, which will highlight the Italian heritage of LA with cultural events and festivals, Italian food and history. This effort is being led by Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino and former California Assemblyman Mike Gatto.



