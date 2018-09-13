Podcasting Plus: Futuri Media's POST System Adds Logger Capabilities to Podcasting and On-Demand Tools

CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri Media, a global leader in technology designed to drive audience and revenue growth for broadcasters, today announced POST, the leading system for instantly converting broadcast content into podcast and on-demand content and distributing across multiple platforms, has added logger capabilities to its feature set.

Now, POST can also be used as a logger, making it easy for programmers to aircheck talent from anywhere in the world by logging into POST's web interface. This new enhancement also enables programmers with regional and/or format-specific responsibilities to access all of their POST stations from a single login.

Thanks to POST's complete integration with a station's audio-chain and board, the system identifies different types of breaks, so talent or producers can quickly grab the segment they'd like to push out - audio that's PPM-encoded in relevant markets - add a fully-licensed image right from the system, and push out onto its websites and social platforms with one click.

This new enhancement also enables programmers with regional and/or format-specific responsibilities to access all of their POST stations from a single login. A new, streamlined UI also makes it easier for sales teams to pull proof of performance assets from the system.

"POST is a fully-integrated on-demand and podcasting system that maximizes the ROI on broadcast programming in the on-demand space," said Futuri Media CEO Daniel Anstandig. "By taking advantage of POST's complete system integration to make logger capabilities available to programmers, as well as making it easier for sales to pull proof of performance assets, POST becomes an even more integral part of today's radio brand's daily operations and growth."

For more on POST by Futuri Media, visit futurimedia.com/post.

ABOUT FUTURI MEDIA

Futuri Media is a global leader in SaaS technology designed to drive audience and revenue growth by deepening consumers' trust in, affinity for, and loyalty to brands and the teams who represent them. Futuri Media's audience engagement and sales technology, for which it holds 11 published or pending patents in 151 countries, is used by thousands of broadcasters and publishers worldwide. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years, Futuri Media's best-in-class customer support is a key driver of its growth. Founded by CEO Daniel Anstandig in 2009, Futuri Media is dedicated to driving measurable success for its partners through innovative SaaS technology, proactivity, speed, and trust in all of its relationships. http://www.futurimedia.com

