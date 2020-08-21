PodcastOne And Erin Brockovich Announce Exclusive Podcast Deal

The new podcast titled, "Superman's Not Coming with Erin Brockovich", brings a dynamic female voice speaking to activism and making a change in the world, further strengthening the slate of woman-led programming that PodcastOne offers audiences. Scheduled guests on the anticipated podcast include actress and activist Ellen Page and social scientist Ingrid Waldron, Senator Barbara Boxer, Congressman Dan Kildee, President of Environmental Working Group Ken Cook, and Co-Founder & Executive Director of Sunrise Movement, Varshini Prakash.

The podcast coincides with the release of Brockovich's latest book of the same name. Superman's Not Coming is Brockovich's deep dive into America's ongoing water crisis but it's also a field manual for active citizenship. The book teaches how to get organized and take on any issue. It's being published by Pantheon Books, Knopf Doubleday on August 25, 2020.

"In a year that has seen the biggest movements for social justice, policy reform and activism in modern times, "Superman's Not Coming" is set to give audiences the type of podcast they've been demanding and yearning for. Our partnership with Erin Brockovich, the pioneer of accountability-crusading, is going to set the tone for revolutionary programming across podcast networks," said PodcastOne CEO, Peter Morris.

Launched into international notoriety by the acclaimed award-winning eponymous film "Erin Brockovich" from director Steven Soderberg, Brockovich went from unknown legal researcher to activism icon by showcasing how her dogged persistence was the impelling force behind the largest medical lawsuit settlement in United States history. Since then, Brockovich has continued to fight hard and support and celebrate the individuals who battle injustice.

"My life's work has been to inspire and empower people to use their voices to stop injustice. "Superman's Not Coming" isn't about me, it's about the local heroes who are making a difference and together with PodcastOne we're going to help make their voices heard," said Erin Brockovich.

Brockovich's show adds to PodcastOne's growing list of podcasts aimed to inspire and empower women and joins hugely successful and lauded lineup of female focused shows "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe", "The LadyGang" with hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, and "Heather Dubrow's World" and "Gals on the Go."

Superman's Not Coming with Erin Brockovich

Please join environmental activist and consumer advocate Erin Brockovich as she sheds light on everyday citizens fighting for the environment and social justice. Superman's Not Coming celebrates everyday people who realized that they had to rise up and join in the fight. It's always been, By the People, For the People, We the People, that can and will get it done.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.8 billion downloads annually, the network produces 400+ episodes weekly across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tip "T.I." Harris, Demi Burnett, Autumn Calabrese, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Heather and Terry Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, Rich Eisen, and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One. PodcastOne is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX).

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.8 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

