PodcastOne And Grammy Award-Winning Music Artist T-Pain Partner For Nappy Boy Radio Podcast/Vodcast

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), announced today it has signed GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and music producer T-Pain to an exclusive podcast and vodcast production and distribution deal. T-Pain will host the upcoming podcast and vodcast Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain .

Set to launch June 3, 2021, the idea for the podcast and vodcast was conceived when T-Pain realized that the late night conversations he was having with his influential friends should be recorded. Upcoming guests on the podcast include Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Joe Seo from Cobra Kai, Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Jazzy Pha and Slim Jxmmi. The Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain podcast will be available on PodcastOne, Apple, Spotify and wherever podcasts are heard.

"Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying 'damn, we should have recorded that,' so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast. Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is 'talent first,' was a no brainer for us," said T-Pain.

"At PodcastOne, we seek hosts who are charismatic and engaging with something to say that audiences want to hear. T-Pain is all that and more. His innate curiosity and interest in the world around him and the people who live in it offers up endless possibilities for show content and we cannot wait to launch Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Since emerging in 2004, T-Pain not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but he also reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. Beyond moving over 50 million singles, gathering billions of streams, picking up six GRAMMY® Awards, and selling out shows on multiple continents, his voice could be heard loud and clear as "All I Do Is Win" soundtracked President Barack Obama's entry into the White House Correspondents' Dinner, during the "most popular" NPR Tiny Desk concert in the series' history, and when he shocked audiences everywhere as the first-ever winner of FOX's smash The Masked Singer. The Tallahassee trailblazer's influence now transcends generations. Simultaneously, the man born Faheem Rasheed Najm shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label honcho for Nappy Boy Entertainment, expert drift driver, actor, author and now podcast host.

"Nappy Boy Radio" with T-Pain is a fun, crazy, and in your face conversation among friends and guests of the legendary artist as he unleashes his rolodex of musicians, actors, athletes and a few other "extracurricular" associates he's had the pleasure of knowing throughout his career. Each week Pain, his co-hosts and guests will dive head first into the world of music, gaming, exotic cars, tech, and alcoholic beverages, as they peel back the layers of what really adds spice to life. Recorded in his new state of the art Podcast studio, you'll ride shotgun with Pain as he takes his guests on a gauntlet style tour of his recording studio, gaming rooms, exotic bars, car collection and drifting setups. Not only will you get a first-hand look into the world of Pain, but you'll experience a completely unfiltered view of the life and mind of one of the world's most respected artists.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Black Girls Texting, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Michael Cohen and top rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by'' Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

