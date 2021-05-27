PodcastOne And Hyundai Create Vodcasts To Raise Funds For Independent Entertainment Venues

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), has partnered with Hyundai to produce three integrated vodcasts with top PodcastOne talent. The vodcasts (video podcasts), supporting the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and its continued efforts to #SaveOurStages, will connect with audiences around the globe to call attention to and raise funds for NIVA's grant program to help small, independent venues.

The vodcasts are hosted by Guinness World Record holder for the Most Downloaded Podcast, New York Times Best-Selling author, and comedian Adam Carolla and New York Times Best-Selling authors Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek of The LadyGang, an award-winning podcast for women by women. All of the hosts have a shared passion for supporting independent venues that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Each vodcast is uniquely themed to align with the hosts' passions and will feature the all-new Hyundai Tucson. The vodcasts were recorded at two of the most famous and iconic independent venues in Los Angeles, the Theatre at the Ace Hotel and the Whisky A Go Go, and will be shared on LiveXLive.com .

Vodcast Schedule

May 27, 2021 : Broadway vodcast hosted by The LadyGang from the Theatre at the Ace Hotel

: Broadway vodcast hosted by The LadyGang from the Theatre at the Ace Hotel June 3, 2021 : Comedy vodcast hosted by Adam Carolla from the Theatre at the Ace Hotel

: Comedy vodcast hosted by from the Theatre at the Ace Hotel June 10, 2021 : Music-themed vodcast hosted by The LadyGang from the Whisky A Go Go

"We're excited to be partnering with LiveXLive Media and PodcastOne to help support entertainment venues affected by the pandemic," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Similar to how Hyundai questioned everything to make the 2022 Tucson the most advanced Tucson ever, the vodcast hosts ask some tough questions in hopes to inspire bold change."

"Partnering with Hyundai on this campaign is an honor for PodcastOne. Our talent are all performers at heart and working together to raise money and call attention to the importance of saving live performance venues is a priority for us. We thank Hyundai and are thrilled to work with them in their support of artists around the country," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Hyundai and LiveXLive extend their partnership supporting small, independent venues that started last year when they launched The Unlocked Sessions powered by Hyundai Elantra, a four-concert series that was filmed at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles. The weekly livestream concert series was created to drive awareness and build support for small music venues that were closed for most of 2020 due to the global pandemic.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration, and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Black Girls Texting, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Michael Cohen, and top-rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop, and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by'' Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

To Support NIVA's continued efforts to #SaveOurStages

The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, with The Giving Back Fund as its 501(c)3 fiscal sponsor, continues to raise money to assist independent venues and promoters at greatest risk of permanently going under. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting www.saveourstages.com/support-niva .

About Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com .

