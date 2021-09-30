PodcastOne Crowns True Crime Podcast Knock Knock The Winner Of Self Made Podcast Edition - Audio Competition To Find The Next Big Podcast Star

The true crime podcast, Knock Knock featuries real stories of families and communities that have lived through the horror of an unsolved murder. Season 1 tells the story of host Jones' own step-grandmother, Betty Jones, who was murdered alongside her friend, Kathryn Crigler who were both brutally attacked on Labor Day in 1990 after answering a knock on the door at Crigler's Starkville, Miss., home. Mrs. Jones, who opened the door, was stabbed immediately and died. Crigler, who was in a wheelchair, was in the rear of the home. The killer walked back to Crigler's room, raped her, strangled her and left her for dead. Crigler was able to crawl to a phone and call for help. She died two months later. The case, which received national attention for its brutality remained unsolved for three decades, prompted Jones, who was 10 at the time of the crimes, to spotlight the case in Knock Knock. In Season 2, the family of John D. Bellettieri is desperately seeking answers to their loved one's cold case and Knock Knock helps tell their story, uncover the details of the crime, and seek justice for the victim.

Jones' podcast Knock Knock was crowned the winner by an esteemed panel of podcast notables and advertising and media industry executives who used criteria ranging from sound quality to host relatability to show promotion paired with download numbers, to determine the grand prize winner.

"We had an overwhelming response to the competition and the content for the submissions ranged from true crime and sports to pop culture and gossip. The quality and excitement around the Self Made Podcast competition exemplifies that independent podcasting is thriving. We are thrilled to be able to offer up an opportunity to become part of the PodcastOne network and plan to continue enabling up and coming podcasters to succeed through our LaunchpadOne platform. A very special thank you to our judges who took the time to listen to each podcast and tell us what they think. We can't wait for Self Made Podcast 2nd Edition," said Kit Gray, president of PodcastOne.

The judging panel included Kailtyn Bristowe, creator and host of Off the Vine, one of the most successful and downloaded podcasts for women. Bristowe is also current Co-host of The Bachelorette and recently was crowned champion of Dancing with the Stars; Adam Carolla, host and Guiness World Record holder for the world's most downloaded podcast, The Adam Carolla Show. Additionally, Carolla is the former host of the iconic radio and television series Loveline; Emmy Award-winner Doug Ellin who created the smash HBO series Entourage and host of two podcast series, Hollywood Wayz and the Victory Podcast which garnered more than 5 million downloads in its first 12 months; Internationally recognized broadcast journalist Jillian Hamilton who hosts the podcast Cheating: When Love Lies; and and Barbara Schroeder who also served as a mentor in addition to her judging duties. Schroeder who created the Netflix hit documentary Evil Genius and whose podcast Bad Bad Thing catapulted onto the top True Crime genre charts provided expert insight with each of the finalists to help them hone their storytelling skills.

Rounding out the group of esteemed panelists were revered and venerated podcast industry scions and advertising industry executives James Ingrassia, Head of Client Services, Oxford Road, the leading Los Angeles-based audio ad agency; DeSha Runnels, Vice President of Media, Ad Results, the world's leading audio & podcast advertising agency; Sarah Cotenoff, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships, Podsights, the leading attribution platform for podcast advertising; John Goforth, Chief Revenue Officer, Magellan AI, the leading developer of a data and analytics platform used to analyze podcasts and organize the data; Kit Gray, Co-Founder and President of PodcastOne; and member of the Radio Hall of Fame, Norm Pattiz, Founder of PodcastOne and WestwoodOne.

LaunchpadOne, which hosted the competition, was created as a low or no cost tool for independent podcasters without access to parent podcasting networks or state of the art equipment to create shows. LaunchpadOne serves as a talent pool to parent network PodcastOne and LiveXLive.

Self Made Podcast Edition is the latest pop-culture competition franchise developed, produced and distributed by LiveXLive. A company with their finger always on the pulse, LiveXLive is developing a wide array of competitive franchises across multiple genres, ranging from racing, sports, music, and more. Each event will bring the best aspects of entertainment together - sports, social media influence, music, lifestyle, and technology, plus breakthrough integration through NFTs, merch, and VIP meet and greet experiences. LiveXLive recently announced it will be changing its name to LiveOne. As part of its rebrand, LiveXLive's plans to rebrand its subsidiaries and businesses as the "ONE" brand - PodcastOne, SlackerOne, PPVOne, ReactOne, StudioOne and PersonalizedMerchOne.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.38 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Jay Cutler, Brett Favre, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , Custom Personalization Solutions and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact :

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact :

[email protected]

310.601.2505

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.