PodcastOne Grows 'SportsNet' Programming With Slate Of New Shows From Super Bowl Champ Michael Irvin, Adam Carolla And Jeff Cesario

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX), is strengthening its sports-based programming network -- SportsNet -- with a slate of new and upcoming programming for 2020. Super Bowl Champion Michael Irvin is lined up for a weekly podcast; World Record-holding podcaster and comedian Adam Carolla and comedian Jeff Cesario will launch the daily "All Balls, All Sports." Leading sports television host Chris Myers recently debuted his "CMI: The Chris Myers Interview" on PodcastOne's sports network in August 2020 and to date has featured interviews with Urban Meyer, Warren Moon, Jimmy Johnson and Jim Edmonds.

"Sports-related programming has done remarkably well on our network and this slate of premium sports shows from some of the greatest sports and comedic talent will serve both our audience and our advertisers," said Peter Morris, PodcastOne's CEO.

PodcastOne's SportsNet existing shows includes leading podcasts from NBA great Shaquille O'Neal, legendary boxing champ Mike Tyson, sports journalist Rich Eisen and famed wrestler Steve Austin. Listenership in sports related programming on PodcastOne has increased 14% in Q3 since the end of Q2 in calendar year 2020.

PodcastOne's new SportsNet programming includes:

"The Michael Irvin Podcast" premiered October 1, 2020

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin – The Crown Prince of Planet Texas – has been entertaining on the NFL gridiron as well as the NFL television stage with his hilarious takes and honest conversations for years. Now he'll bring the biggest names in sports and entertainment to the Podcast World! The MIP will have a no holds barred approach to news, pop culture, football analysis, and of course a lil controversy. Make sure you catch Michaedl's "88 Seconds" RANT at the end of every podcast!

"All Balls, All Sports" premiered September 8, 2020

From the NFL and college sports to boxing, racing and beyond, comedian Adam Carolla is joined daily by sports aficionado Jeff Cesario as they dive deep into the wide world of sports. Featuring hall-of-fame athletes, expert analysts and fan interaction, Adam brings his sense of humor to a more casual conversation about sports, akin to friends chatting over a beer. All Balls

"CMI: The Chris Myers Interview" premiered August 26, 2020

For more than three decades, Chris Myers has covered the biggest events in sports and has interviewed its most important personalities. From the World Series to Super Bowls, Chris was there and continues to be there. Join him for revealing conversation with elite athletes, hall of famers and people you know in the world of sports!

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.8 billion downloads annually, the network produces 400+ episodes weekly across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Erin Brockovitch, Amanda Cerney & Jacqueline Fernandez, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tip "T.I." Harris, Demi Burnett, Autumn Calabrese, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, Rich Eisen, and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One. PodcastOne is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX).

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

