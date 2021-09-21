PodcastOne Launches Mettaphorically Speaking With NBA Champion And All-Star Metta World Peace On International World Peace Day, September 21, 2021 Boost Mobile Set As Premiere Podcast Sponsor

Fresh from his appearance on the hit Netflix documentary series Untold in an episode devoted to the infamous 'Malice in the Palace', Mettaphorically Speaking features Metta World Peace as he interviews a variety of people from the worlds of athletics, music, film, television and business covering topics including sports, business, mental health and community, with a goal of inspiring and empowering listeners to pursue their own passions and dreams. Using personal experiences as conversation starters, Metta will seek the answers about what really makes his guests tick by exploring topics outside of each guest's public persona to discover what drives and motivates them in their daily lives. Mettaphorically Speaking infuses humor with frank discussion and offers a place where listeners can find knowledge, inspiration and power. The confirmed guest line-up includes former Indiana Pacers teammates Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson, former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Robert Horry, former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, podcast hosts Jordan Harbinger and Dr. Drew, and Entourage creator and host of Hollywood Wayz Doug Ellin.

"I'm very excited to be partnering with PodcastOne and Boost Mobile on my 'Mettaphorically Speaking' podcast, and look forward to bringing unique points of view on important topics that oftentimes don't get much attention," said Metta World Peace. "We're thrilled about our current and upcoming guest lineup and can't wait to share these honest, in-depth conversations with audiences far and wide."

"Metta World Peace was a force to be reckoned with on the hardwood courts of the NBA and he's a force to be reckoned with in the world of podcasting. His drive to search for the deeper purpose and meaning in life matches the drive that shone in his career as a professional athlete, and we couldn't be more pleased to be hosting his podcast," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Mettaphorically Speaking is the latest podcast to be added to PodcastOne's thriving roster of Sportsnet programming and Metta World Peace joins fellow all-star talent Michael Irvin, Jay Cutler, Steve Austin, Robert Horry and Jim Beaver as some of the most authoritative names in podcasting and adds to LiveXLive's winning streak of expertly-crafted sports content. LiveXLive and PodcastOne are taking the greatest athletes in the world and bringing these revered icons directly to the fans. Since LiveXLive's acquisition of PodcastOne, the network has added 35 new podcasts to its already existing roster of 300 unique shows.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH ). Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.38 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top-rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-off, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-off, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact :

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

[email protected]

For LiveXLive

917.842.9653

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact :

[email protected]

310.601.2505

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

