Podco Media Networks Announces Strategic Partnership with Pro Players Business Network

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PodCo Media Networks™, Inc., a global business content publisher, announced a major strategic partnership with Pro Players Business Network LLC (PPBN), the largest community of former NFL players focused on business and networking. Under the terms of the new partnership, PodCo will become the official podcast provider to the 11,000 PPBN members, providing technology and services critical to the efficient production and monetization of player-hosted podcasts. As part of the partnership terms, PodCo will gain access to legacy podcast content on topics including sports, business, and health & wellness. The two companies aim to leverage this PPBN content to create new podcast series, and new brand partnerships with corporate sponsors.

PodCo CEO Mark Reed-Edwards says, "We're honored to welcome Brad Leggett and the PPBN network to the PodCo family. With this partnership, our mission of supporting diverse business voices will take a quantum leap forward. In 2019, PodCo assembled a global content footprint. Working with PPBN in 2020 to create player-hosted podcasts around sports and business themes enables us to expand into new high-value audiences and content."

Brad Leggett, former NFL player and CEO of Pro Players Business Network says, "PPBN is excited about working with PodCo to offer such an amazing platform to our player community. We'll be able to create original content, repurpose thousands of hours of our archival content, and monetize this content more effectively. This collaboration is another example of PPBN's longstanding commitment to be an invaluable resource for former players who want to launch and scale their business!"

About PodCo Media Networks

PodCo Media Networks™ is the world's first PaaS™ or Podcast as a Service™ platform, a scalable turnkey solution for entrepreneurs, founders and influencers using podcasts to accelerate their ventures. Its market-tested editorial strategy and highly scalable infrastructure make it easy for anyone to start, scale and monetize their podcasts.

The PodCo Media Networks™ community is the premier source for business podcasts that reflect the full spectrum of voices and topics in today's fast-changing markets. Currently, the network is comprised of 13 leading podcasts: Confessions of a Marketer, #theipod - The Innovation Podcast, Demystifying Data, My First Job, InnovateHER, BizLatino, Citizen CEO, The Deep Dive, Uncharted UX, Be Brave @ Work, Glocal Citizens, The Further Podcast, Peace Love Plants. Another 10 series are in active development. With the goal of helping business people Listen Different™, the company aims to be the choice of a new generation of listeners who choose diversity in all areas of their lives and careers.

About Pro Players Business Network

Pro Players Business Network LLC (PPBN) is the only business networking site created for former NFL players by a former NFL player. Founded in 2015 by Brad Leggett and Kelley Hemmeter O'Neill, PPBN has grown into a powerful national membership base of over 11,000 retired players.

PPBN operates as a trusted business transaction network where former players can connect their networks to various business opportunities while being properly compensated for their time and efforts. Due to the strength of our network, PPBN provides opportunities for former players to be more visible in the public arena through corporate speaking events, paid appearances, and product endorsements.

