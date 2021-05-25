Poderistas Debuts State of the Latina Event Focused on Mental Health for Mental Health Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poderistas, a digital community built to celebrate Latina culture and help Latinas harness their power, announced it is hosting a roundtable conversation on mental health that will explore the ways that Latinas are uniquely affected by a range of issues. The two-hour event, "Salud y Poder: The (Mental) State of Latinas Today," will be held May 27th at 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET.

Speakers include activist, actor, and Poderistas co-founder Eva Longoria; anchor of MSNBC's American Voices Alicia Menendez; best-selling author Julissa Arce; confidence coach and licensed therapist Raquel Carrasquillo, LCSW; artist and creator of Brown Badass Bonita Kim Guerra, MFT; founder of Latinx Parenting Leslie Priscilla; NYC-based licensed therapist and founder and CEO of the Healing Strategy, Josie Rosario, LMSW, MSEd, RYT; as well as real members of the Poderistas community who have personal experience addressing their own mental health challenges, seeking out support, and lifting up others around them.

The roundtable will explore the unique mental health challenges faced by Latinas as a result of parenting and family stress, job loss, the impact of the pandemic on financial stability, systemic racism, and more. True to Poderistas' unique format, the summit will balance engaging, expert panel sessions with educational lifestyle content featuring tips and resources from VeroshK, Marcella Arietta, and Desi Bartlett to help viewers manage stress, maintain balance, and find support.

"Over the past 15 months, our nation has faced one unprecedented crisis after another. As our communities begin to open back up, we need to deal with the aftermath of the pandemic and the mental health challenges that we will continue to face," said Eva Longoria, activist, actress, producer, director, and co-founder of Poderistas. "Salud y Poder will bring together a group of incredible Latinas to unpack these topics and empower our sisters and friends to ask for help when they need it."

"It is so important that we observe Mental Health Awareness Month during the month of May and that we continue the conversation about the many nuances of mental health and wellbeing year round," said Mónica Ramírez, co-founder of Poderistas. "Discussing our mental health has been taboo for far too long. This summit will provide an opportunity to address some of these taboos, receive important information and to speak openly about the toll that historic trauma to the harm caused by the recent pandemic have had on the emotional and psychological health of Latinx community."

Salud y Poder: The (Mental) State of Latinas Today will go live on the Poderistas Facebook and YouTube pages on May 27 at 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET. To tune in and for more information, visit poderistas.com .

ABOUT PODERISTAS™

Poderistas™, formerly known as She Se Puede, is a community built to celebrate our cultura and harness our PODER. Our ethos remains igual: To elevate, celebrate, and inspire Latinas to amplify their voices and actions on behalf of themselves and their communities. Poderistas™ is lifting Latina power and leadership. We are a place for affirmation and inspiration — the place that knows you, that gets you, and encourages you to go out and conquer the world. Welcome home. Visit poderistas.com for more — and follow us on Instagram !

