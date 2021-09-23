Podium Nutrition Signs Exclusive Deal With GNC

Podium Nutrition and GNC announce exclusive retail partnership. Tweet this

"Podium is about pursuing and being your best self, whether you're seeking a physical podium or not," Fraser said. "This is the approach we're taking with the brand, and so we wanted to partner with the top retailer in our industry to be part of our launch."

The Podium team has collaborated for almost a year with GNC to bring this game-changing partnership to fruition.

"I've worked with GNC for more than a decade, and I've never witnessed so much focus and excitement around a brand," Haverland said. "We're working closely with a dedicated team within both companies to make Podium one of the biggest launches in industry history."

Josh Burris, Chief Executive Officer at GNC, adds, "We are thrilled to launch this exclusive partnership with Podium to bring its line of premium nutritional products designed by athletes, for athletes, to GNC shelves across the country. At GNC, we are dedicated to helping consumers Live Well and crush their personal goals, and are excited by Podium's shared alignment with this vision. This launch will strengthen our ability to provide athletes with the support they need to reach their optimal performance."

Podium sponsors include Justin Medeiros, winner of the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games and reigning "Fittest Man on Earth," as well as online CrossFit sensation Craig Richey. The founding team, as well as Medeiros and Richey, will collaborate to offer additional products and flavors that will become available throughout the next year.

All products will be available at GNC stores as well as on GNC's website beginning September 23. More product, athlete, and live event announcements will be made in the coming months.

For more information about Podium, visit www.321podium.com and @321podium on all social media platforms. For more information about GNC, visit www.gnc.com and @gnclivewell on all social media platforms.

About Podium Nutrition: Founded in 2021, Podium is the first sports nutrition brand to deliver an authentic line of products produced by and for CrossFit athletes.

About GNC: GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. https://www.gnc.com.

About Mat Fraser: Mathew Fraser is an American professional CrossFit Athlete with the coined mantra of "Hard Work Pays Off" (HWPO). He is the most decorated and dominant athlete in the history of the sport as he is the only CrossFit Athlete in history to win 5 consecutive titles and finish on the podium 7 times. Prior to finding CrossFit, Fraser was the 2009 Junior National Weightlifting Champion.

About the Buttery Bros: Heber Cannon and Marston Sawyers (aka 'The Buttery Bros') know a thing or two about fitness. The Buttery Bros have produced and directed five of the world's leading fitness documentaries, out-paced some world-leading athletes and had a front-row seat for the meteoric rise of the global fitness phenomenon, CrossFit.

The boys behind the camera unexpectedly became on-screen stars after appearing in their hit YouTube series 'The Buttery Bros' which has garnered millions of views and a devout global fanbase.

Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, Heber and Marston grew up in close proximity but did not meet until they started working together at CrossFit HQ in Santa Cruz, California. As members of CrossFit's now renowned media team, Heber and Marston were 'front and center' during the explosive growth of CrossFit, covering key events such as The Regionals and The CrossFit Games.

Fast forward to present day, Heber and Marston released their first independent documentary feature 'The Fittest' in April 2020 via Gravitas Ventures, broke all known records for documentary pre-orders and went on to achieve overall iTunes no.1 status in over 7 countries worldwide. Their latest feature 'Resurgence' went to no. 1 on iTunes in the United States in 2021.

About Paul Haverland: Paul Haverland has served in executive positions for and as a founder of some of the world's largest supplement companies. He has launched brands and products with sales of more than $500 million annually. Those brands and products have received extensive industry recognition, including Stevie awards, GNC Vendor and Global Vendor Awards, NASKOR awards, Bodybuilding.com awards, as well as multiple appearances on the Inc. 5000 list.

About Jeremy Osborne: Jeremy Osborne is a serial entrepreneur and attorney who was born and raised in Texas. His past companies have been featured in The New York Times and on CNBC, and they have been named to the Inc. 5000 list (#26), Entrepreneur 360 list (#26), and Inc.'s Best Workplaces in America. In 2019, he was named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year award regional finalist. Jeremy discovered CrossFit 10 years ago, and he starts every morning at his local box.

