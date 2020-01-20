PoE Texas Cuts Wiring Infrastructure by as much as 75% with Power Over Ethernet
Jan 20, 2020, 23:00 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PoE Texas announces the newest Power Over Ethernet (PoE) innovation that cuts network cable infrastructure by up to 75%. Whether you need to add network devices and cannot install any more cables or whether you're just ready to reduce your cabling runs, the new GBT-4-IW combines up to four cables into one. Simply use one ethernet cable to send PoE to this device and connect four ports of PoE in one stylish wall mount.
What's It Compatible With?
The GBT-4-IW works with any IEEE Compliant Power Over Ethernet switch or injector. While all four output ports have gigabit data and up to PoE+ capability, the type of PoE provided at the input of the device will determine what power budget is available. To get the most out of your GBT-4-IW, use IEEE 802.3bt Type 4 PoE to get a total of up to 60 watts for all four ports.
Here's the breakdown of the power budgets available based on the type of PoE you have:
- Traditional IEEE 802.3af PoE (your switch just says PoE) – 10 watts total
- IEEE 802.3at PoE (your switch says PoE+) – 22 watts total
- IEEE 802.3bt PoE (your switch says PoE++ or 802.3bt) – 60 watts total
Need PoE or more PoE? PoE Texas has a Texas sized line of PoE products to fit almost any network and any budget.
What Does this Do for Me?
Use Case 1: We've all been there before. You have several IP phones, IP cameras, WiFi Access Points, or any network device, and you've only got one network drop. You've checked, there's no way you're getting another network cable to where you need it. Take advantage of your Power Over Ethernet network to add multiple ports right where you need them. The GBT-4-IW delivers four ports for the price of one cable.
Use Case 2: Networking best practices say to put four network drops at every wall plate. That makes sense. If you think you need one drop, you'll end up needing four. But those cables come with a price tag that adds up. Whether you're installing a call center with VOIP phones, an office campus, or hotel rooms, cut your cable infrastructure by up to 75% and pocket the savings.
Maximize or optimize your PoE network by choosing the GBT-4-IW when you need multiple network drops.
Where Can I Find It?
You can find the GBT-4-IW at:
PoE Texas: https://www.poetexas.com/products/gbt-4-iw
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/PoE-Texas-GBT-4-IW-Gigabit-Extender/dp/B07Z59SG17/
Or at your preferred distributor.
Need More Information?
Visit https://www.poetexas.com/pages/poe-technical-gbt-4-iw for more details on these and other new PoE Texas products.
Or join our YouTube and Facebook live stream about the GBT-4-IW on Tuesday, January 21, at 11:00 am CST
or our Amazon live stream Wednesday, January 22, at 4:00 pm CST.
SOURCE PoE Texas
