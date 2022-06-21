POECU Wins An Award at the 2022 MAC Conference

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 23, 2022, through May 26, 2022, the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) ( https://www.macnetwork.org/events/event-details/ ) held their annual awards conference, at which the POECU took home an award in the Website category, with design and implementation by OMNICOMMANDER ( https://www.omnicommander.com/ ).

POECU partnered with OMNICOMMANDER because it wanted to promote a new marketing campaign, grow its membership, advertise their Drive4Less program, and utilize digital forms.

When asked about what the redesign of their website means to the credit union, Michelle Duhe, President and CEO, expressed, "We knew we went in the right direction when we partnered with OMNICOMMANDER. They were unique in walking us through the process and kept transparent in their communications with us. POECU is proud of this win!"

OMNICOMMANDER's President, Kim Isham, had this to say about the project, "I'm very proud of the OMNICOMMANDER Development Team for what they were able to accomplish for our client and their well-deserved recognition for those efforts. POECU's new site will better serve their members and community, and of course, the easy access built into the design will allow them to Control Everything."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity firm that focuses on the credit union industry. With a dedication to the member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable interface. Alongside the incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates websites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines.

OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services, including targeted marketing, branding, SEO, video creation, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division CYBERCOMMANDER is the industry's first cybersecurity provider focused on providing a holistic yet affordable cybersecurity solution for credit unions, offering customized compliance solutions that help our partners stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals.

