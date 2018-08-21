Poetry Foundation Announces Fall Event Lineup and New Exhibition

"With each new season, we aim to offer diverse and accessible programming that resonates with the literary community and the culturally curious, alike," said Henry Bienen, Poetry Foundation president. "It's our mission to connect people with poetry, and events allow visitors to discover and celebrate poetry in a tangible way."

Poetry comes to life during featured readings

Mathias Svalina kicks off the Chicago installment of his Dream Delivery Service, a poetry subscription for which Svalina writes and hand-delivers personalized poems, with a reading at the Foundation.

Literary showcases explore the diverse world of contemporary poetry: cofounder of Kundiman, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing Asian American literature, Joseph O. Legaspi reads with fellows Suman Chhabra and Duy Ba Doan. AKRILICA, a co-publishing venture between Noemi Press and Letras Latinas, celebrates Latinx writers with a reading by Carolina Ebeid, Manuel Paul López, and Vanessa Angélica Villarreal.

Kristen Tracy will read from her collection, Half-Hazard, winner of the Poetry Foundation's 2017 Emily Dickinson First Book Award, along with acclaimed writer Bob Hicok.

In celebration of Poetry Day on October 10, inaugurated by Robert Frost, join us at the Harold Washington Library Center to hear MacArthur Fellowship recipients Linda Bierds, Peter Cole, and Brad Leithauser.

Music meets verse with dynamic performances

The beat goes on with a performance by the Fonema Consort, which will investigate the musical potential that lies in the convergence of painting and language.

Soprano Josefien Stoppelenburg and pianist Stephen Alltop return to the Foundation for a journey of music inspired by beloved verse.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, conductor Alexander Platt, the Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago and the Poetry Foundation come together with a performance of Gustav Mahler's song set Das Knaben Wunderhorn. Author, actor, and veteran Benjamin Busch classic and contemporary poems related to war alongside Mahler's music.

Afrofuturism provides a visually striking exhibition update

This September, poet and collage artist Krista Franklin brings new life to the Gallery space with a "mapping" mural depicting Afrofuturist and AfroSurrealist preoccupations of space travel and mysticism in the black imagination created by layering handmade paper, vintage Ebony and Jet magazine articles, quotes and wall inscriptions. The installation will also feature excerpts from her first book Under the Knife, ahead of its release this fall.

Krista Franklin: "...to take root among the stars." opens to the public on September 28 with extended evening hours, reception, and a reading by Franklin from her new book from 6:00–9:00PM. The exhibition runs through December 21.

Fall hours and event details



These are only a selection of the varied events that the Poetry Foundation offers this season.



For all event listings and details, visit poetryfoundation.org/events.

Except when otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public on a first come, first served basis at the Poetry Foundation, 61 West Superior Street, Chicago.

In addition, the Poetry Foundation Library, home to a collection of more than 30,000 books of poetry, is open to the public weekdays from 11:00AM-4:00PM and select Saturdays, including September 15, October 20, November 17, and December 15, from 11:00AM-4:00PM.

VISUALS: Building, programming, and/or exhibition images available upon request.

About the Poetry Foundation



The Poetry Foundation, publisher of Poetry magazine, is an independent literary organization committed to a vigorous presence for poetry in American culture. It exists to discover and celebrate the best poetry and to place it before the largest possible audience. The Poetry Foundation seeks to be a leader in shaping a receptive climate for poetry by developing new audiences, creating new avenues for delivery, and encouraging new kinds of poetry through innovative literary prizes and programs.

Follow the Poetry Foundation and Poetry on Facebook at facebook.com/poetryfoundation, Twitter @PoetryFound and Instagram @PoetryFoundation.

SOURCE The Poetry Foundation

Related Links

www.poetryfoundation.org

