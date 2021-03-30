Poets & Quants Names Best & Brightest Undergraduate Business Majors For 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants For Undergrads, the leading news source for undergraduate business education, has released its sixth annual "Best & Brightest Business Majors" feature, which honors 100 of the most accomplished seniors who majored in fields like marketing, accounting, operations, and human resources.

"These students are so versatile," says Jeff Schmitt, Poets&Quants' senior writer who launched the series in 2016. "You have entrepreneurs who are scaling ventures that are built to last from their dorm rooms. There are go-getters who are launching programs like school consulting firms and student training programs that will long outlast them. In class, these Best & Brightest are the ones asking the probing questions and are never satisfied with the answers. They have such passion and they are constantly working to improve to gain that little edge. Their employers are going to be really impressed when they hit the ground running."

This year's 100 Best & Brightest features gifted students like Sven Wollschlaeger. A University of Michigan senior, Wollschlaeger has already generated over a million dollars in funding for his tech firm that provides campus tours using 3D views and virtual reality. Over the past three years, the University of North Carolina's Mary Laci Motley has built a startup where non-profits finance their causes by operating stadium concession stands – an effort that now covers seven venues. Northeastern's Karan Kishorepuria made the BostonInno 25 Under 25 list, while Boston University's Frances Smyth was named a 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Scholar. Despite being legally blind, Washington University's Leah Wren Hardgrove competed in track and field, volunteered with various non-profits, and landed a product marketing job at Google.

To compile this year's Best & Brightest students, Poets&Quants reached out to the 50 highest-ranked schools in its 2021 Undergraduate Business School Ranking. Each school was asked to choose two students for inclusion, with suggested criteria including academic excellence, extracurricular leadership, personal character, and innate potential.

Overall, this year's Best & Brightest included 54 women and 46 men. As part of this feature, each student is given an in-depth profile, which covers areas like their extracurricular activities and awards, proudest achievement, and favorite classmate. It also includes a testimonial from an administrator or faculty member.

