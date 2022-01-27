Poets&Quants for Undergrads™ Names Best Undergraduate Business Schools for 2022 in Exclusive Rankings

This year's ranking will include 95 schools, up from 93 last year. For the first time since the launch of this ranking, the methodology has been adjusted. Changes include reducing the weight given to average SAT scores from 35% to 10%. Additionally, the weight given to acceptance rates was lowered from 35% to 30%. The average high school GPA of the most recently enrolled class (15%) was added along with the average percentage of students that reported being National Merit finalists or semi-finalists (15%). Learn more about the rankings methodology here.

Three schools broke into the top ten this year that were not there last year. These include the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, Villanova University's School of Business, and Washington University in St. Louis's Olin Business School.

"We believe the quality of business education comes down to three core issues," said Nathan Allen, Project Manager, Poets&Quants for Undergrads. "The quality of the raw talent coming through the door, what a school does with that talent over four years, and finally how the marketplace responds to the graduates coming off campus."

Rounding out the top 10 undergraduate business school programs are:

Poets&Quants for Undergrads compiled the 2022 exclusive rankings based on a representative survey of over 5,400 alumni and school-reported data. Recent grads across the 95 schools were surveyed on aspects of faculty availability, extracurricular opportunities, and accessibility of the alumni network. This data doesn't exist together anywhere else in the world.

Visit here to learn more about the 2022 Rankings, the methodology and to locate a specific school. Follow us on social #PQURankings and @PoetsAndQuants. Poets&Quants for Undergrads "The Best Undergraduate Business Schools" 2022 Edition featuring detailed profiles of the Top 95 programs, will be published in early 2022.

