Poets&Quants™ Launches New Exclusive Sponsored Partner Publisher Hub with the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois

OAKLAND, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, in partnership with premier sponsor Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois, unveiled a comprehensive look at the business school options at Gies today. This exclusive feature contains content directly from Gies, as well as a collection of editorial pieces written by the Poets&Quant team. The new Partner Publisher Hub is published on Poets&Quants, Poets&Quants for Execs, and Poets&Quants For Undergrads.

The published feature highlights the various business school options at the Gies College, from undergraduate to MBA and specialty master's programs. This first-of-its-kind placement is a single source for all that Gies has to offer in business education. The compilation of content from Gies, as well as impartial editorial content from the Poets&Quants staff, offers prospective students insights into these programs that are not available anywhere else.

"Creating the Partner Publisher Hub is a way to look at business education holistically in a way that has not been possible until now," says Sat Sharma, chief revenue officer for C-Change Media, Poets&Quants' parent company. "Poets&Quants' ability to showcase MBA, specialty master's programs, and undergraduate business degrees through our various properties makes Gies an ideal partner for this launch."

"At Gies College of Business, we offer more than an education," says Dr. Jan Slater, chief marketing officer at Gies Business. "We provide an environment and the resources to foster meaningful actions to empower our students to follow their own path and put their purpose into practice. We're proud to partner with Poets&Quants, a recognized authority on business education, to let the world know how Gies Business prepares the next generation of business leaders."

The new hub will include admissions and news content, in addition to editorial coverage of the Gies programs. Gies will have exclusivity with Poets&Quants for six months, and the hub is available to Poets&Quants' readers for free.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories and events.

